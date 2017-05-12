MPBSE Board Madhya Pradesh HSC Class 10th Results 2017 Declared at mpresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The result of High School Certificate Examination (HSC) of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared on Friday at 10:30 am. The exams were conducted from 2 March, 2017 to 27 March, 2017.

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the exam that was held in March.

The Madhya Pradesh HSC Class 10 results will be available on official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

Steps to check the Madhya Pradesh HSC Results 2017:

- Log on to official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

- Click on the High School Certificate Examinations Results

- Enter your roll number, date of birth in the space provided

- Click to submit

- Download the Madhya Pradesh HSC Class 10 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The result are also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net

MPBSE class 10 result can be also be checked via mobile using SMS feature. Send a message in the following format to receive your HSC result 2017 in your mobile. MP10RollNo. – Send to 56263

For the academic year, 2015-2016, more than 11 lakhs students appeared for the MP Board class 10 exam. The MPBSE class 10 total pass percentage was recorded as 48.26%.