MPBSE Board Madhya Pradesh HSSC Class 12th Results 2017 Declared at mpresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The result of Higher Senior Secondary Certificate examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) was declared on Friday at 10:30 am. More than 7 lakh students appeared for the exam that was held in March.

The Madhya Pradesh HSSC results are available on official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in



Steps to check the Madhya Pradesh HSSC Results 2017:

- Log on to official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

- Click on the Higher Senior Secondary Certificate examinations Results

- Enter your roll number, date of birth in the space provided

- Click to submit

- Download the Madhya Pradesh HSSC 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The result are also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net

For the academic year, 2015-2016, more than 7.7 lakhs students appeared for the MP Board 12th exam. The overall pass was 69.33% with the pass percentage of boys being 68.30% and that of girls was 68.07%.

Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh was established in the year of 1965 under legislative council. The Headquarter of Madhya Pradesh Board of secondary education is formed in Bhopal which is the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. The Board conducts secondary and higher secondary examination every year for the students of Madhya Pradesh.