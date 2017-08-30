MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Online Applications 2017 Deadline Extended to August 31, Sept 7 Last Date to Submit Documents
MPBSE has also extended the last date for enrolling to Class 9th and 11th to August 31st and the Enrollment forms for both the classes are available on its official website.
The MPBSE Class 10th and 12th application filling deadline has been extended to August 31st 2017 i.e. tomorrow by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) which has issued a notice stating the same on its official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in..
As per the earlier notification, the original deadline to apply for Class 10th and 12th examination was August 12th 2017 however to encourage more applications, MPBSE has extended this deadline.
The Board has also extended the deadline to submit requisite documents by September 7th 2017. Candidates who missed the original deadline can apply for the Class 10th and 12th exams by following the instructions below:
How to fill MPBSE Class 10 & 12 Online Applications 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website to apply online - mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the following links according to the exam you are appearing for:
For Class 10th Main Exam Form click:
https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/ExamMain/Ten
For Class 12th Main Exam Form click:
https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/ExamMain/Twelve
For Class 12th Vocational Main Exam Form click:
https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/ExamMain/Voc
Step 3: Enter your details like District, Block, School and Applicant Type
Step 4: Click on Submit and it will take you to another page where you need to enter your enrollment number and submit
Step 5: Download the Application Form confirmation and take a Print Out for future reference
After filling the above form candidates must submit the required documents by September 7th. If the candidates fail to apply till September 30th 2017 they will be levied a late fee ₹2,000 and late fee of ₹5,000 will be levied if they apply between September 30th and December 31st 2017.
