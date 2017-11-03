MPPEB Police Recruitment Test 2017 for Subedar and Sub-Inspector Cadre model answer keys have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on its official website - vyapam.nic.in.MPPEB had conducted the Police Recruitment Test to fill the posts of Subedar and Sub-Inspector Cadre from October 26th to November 1st 2017 across the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The exam for Shift 1 started at 9AM and the exam for Shift 2 started at 2 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the MPPEB Police Recruitment Test 2017 can follow the instructions below and download the model answer keys.– Visit the official website - vyapam.nic.in– Under the Latest Updates tab, click onModel Aswer Key - Police Recruitment Test (Subedar and Sub-Inspector Cadre) - 2017– Click on the Model Answer Key that corresponds to your Exam Date and Shift Time, viz:(Exam. Date 26/10/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)(Exam. Date 26/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)(Exam. Date 27/10/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)(Exam. Date 27/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)(Exam. Date 28/10/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)(Exam. Date 28/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)(Exam. Date 29/010/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)(Exam. Date 29/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)(Exam. Date 31/10/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)(Exam. Date 31/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)(Exam. Date 01/11/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)– Download the relevant Answer Key and compare your answers