MPPEB Police Recruitment Test 2017 Answer Keys Released at vyapam.nic.in, Download Now
MPPEB had conducted the Police Recruitment Test to fill the posts of Subedar and Sub-Inspector Cadre from October 26th to November 1st 2017 across the state of Madhya Pradesh.
MPPEB Police Recruitment Test 2017 for Subedar and Sub-Inspector Cadre model answer keys have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on its official website - vyapam.nic.in.
MPPEB had conducted the Police Recruitment Test to fill the posts of Subedar and Sub-Inspector Cadre from October 26th to November 1st 2017 across the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The exam for Shift 1 started at 9AM and the exam for Shift 2 started at 2 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the MPPEB Police Recruitment Test 2017 can follow the instructions below and download the model answer keys.
How to Download MPPEB Police Recruitment Test 2017 (Subedar and Sub-Inspector) Model Answer Keys
Step 1 – Visit the official website - vyapam.nic.in
Step 2 – Under the Latest Updates tab, click on
Model Aswer Key - Police Recruitment Test (Subedar and Sub-Inspector Cadre) - 2017
Step 3 – Click on the Model Answer Key that corresponds to your Exam Date and Shift Time, viz:
(Exam. Date 26/10/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)
(Exam. Date 26/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)
(Exam. Date 27/10/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)
(Exam. Date 27/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)
(Exam. Date 28/10/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)
(Exam. Date 28/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)
(Exam. Date 29/010/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)
(Exam. Date 29/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)
(Exam. Date 31/10/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)
(Exam. Date 31/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)
(Exam. Date 01/11/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)
Step 4 – Download the relevant Answer Key and compare your answers
