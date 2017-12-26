MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2017 – Apply for 2968 Vacancies at mppsc.nic.in
MPPSC aims to fill 2968 vacancies. The selected candidates will be recruited for a probation period of 2 years under the Department of Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.mppsc.nic.in/
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2017 application process has been initiated by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on its official website – mppsc.nic.in.
Candidates applying for this recruitment drive must be UGC NET or SLET qualified in the subject they are applying for the post of Assistant Professor. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online at http://mppsc.nic.in/ on or before 24th January 2018. Candidates can make corrections in their applications from 30th December 2017 to 26th January 2018 and candidates need to pay ₹50 for each correction.
Vacancy Details:
The 2968 vacancies are divided into various reservation categories based on Assistant Professor posts for different subjects from Backlog vacancies and vacancies created due to retirement or promotion of the serving Assistant Professors.
Candidates can refer to the official advertisement to see vacancy details.
Official Advertisement - http://mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/ADVERTISEMENTS_OPTION/2017-new/AP_2017_Advertisement_12.12.2017.pdf
Application Fee:
All candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹1000 except SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates from the state of Madhya Pradesh - who need to pay an application of ₹500.
Eligibility:
The applicant must be UGC NET/CSIR NET/SET/SLET qualified however candidates with Ph.D under the UGC Regulation 2009 are exempted.
The applicant must have a Post Graduation Degree in the respective subject with minimum 55% marks from a recognized university in India.
Age Limit:
The applicants from Madhya Pradesh must fall in the age bracket of 21-40 years as on 1st January 2018 however candidates from other states must fall between 21-28 years of age.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Assistant Professor Exam for the Personal Interview and will be selected thereon.
Syllabus for Assistant Professor Exam:
Candidates must check the Syllabus for the subject they are applying for the Assistant Professor Exam from the following url:
http://mppsc.nic.in/Ap_2017.html
