MPPSC Recruitment 2018 - Apply for State Service and Forest Service Examination before 8th Jan

MPPSC State Service Examination 2018 and State Forest Service Examination 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) - mppsc.nic.in.MPPSC aims to fill 202 vacancies for the State Services and 106 vacancies for Forest Services (6 vacancies for Assistant Forest Guard and 100 for Forest Ranger).MPPSC is scheduled to conduct the Prelims for both the examination on 18th February 2018 across the state of Madhya Pradesh and candidates interested in the same must apply online on or before 8th January 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mppsc.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab given on the right hand side of the homepageStep 3 – Click on the examination you wish to apply for, viz:State Service Examination 2018State Forest Service Examination 2018Step 4 – Fill the application form and pay the application fee to complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceCandidates will be able to make corrections in the application form till 10th January 2018 and need to pay an amount of ₹50 for each correction. Admit cards for both the examination will be available from 1st to 16th February 2018.All candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹500 except SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates from the state of Madhya Pradesh - who need to pay an application of ₹250.Candidates can read the official advertisements for both the exams to assess their eligibility for academic qualification and age limit, before applying:For State Service Examination 2018 Official Advertisement:For State Forest Service Examination 2018 Official Advertisement:The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personal Interview to select and recruit the deserving candidates.