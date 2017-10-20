GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

MPSC 107 Assistant Section Officers Recruitment 2017

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had invited applications to fill 107 vacancies for the post of Assistant Section Officers via advertisement number 68/2017 earlier this month, on its official website - mpsc.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 20, 2017, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MPSC 107 Assistant Section Officers Recruitment 2017
The last date to pay the fee through SBI is October 30th, 2017 and the exam is tentatively scheduled for December 10th 2017.
MPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment 2017 online application process will end on October 27, 2017.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had invited applications to fill 107 vacancies for the post of Assistant Section Officers via advertisement number 68/2017 earlier this month, on its official website - mpsc.gov.in. Candidates interested for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online.

How to apply for MPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment 2017

Step 1: Visit the official - mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab for “Online application” on the top right corner of the homepage

Step 3: It will take you to another page -mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/MPSCHome.aspx,

Step 4: Read through the pdf in front of ‘Assistant Section Officer Main Examination-2017’ to understand your eligibility
mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/AdvtList/68-2017.pdf

Step 5: Click on 'New User Registration' tab at the left top corner

Step 6: Register yourself by filling details like your name, email id, phone number and date of birth

Step 7: Login to your profile using the username and password created above

Step 8: Apply for the post of assistant section officer

Step 9: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

Fee Payment

The last date to pay the fee through SBI is October 30th, 2017 and the exam is tentatively scheduled for December 10th 2017.

Pay Scale

Candidate hence recruited via MPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment 2017 will get a pay scale of Rs 1,300 to Rs 34,800.

Age-Limit

Candidates applying for the Assistant Section Officer position must fall in the age bracket of 18-38 years however the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is extended to 43 years.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES