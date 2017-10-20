MPSC 107 Assistant Section Officers Recruitment 2017
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had invited applications to fill 107 vacancies for the post of Assistant Section Officers via advertisement number 68/2017 earlier this month, on its official website - mpsc.gov.in.
The last date to pay the fee through SBI is October 30th, 2017 and the exam is tentatively scheduled for December 10th 2017.
MPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment 2017 online application process will end on October 27, 2017.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had invited applications to fill 107 vacancies for the post of Assistant Section Officers via advertisement number 68/2017 earlier this month, on its official website - mpsc.gov.in. Candidates interested for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online.
How to apply for MPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment 2017
Step 1: Visit the official - mpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the tab for “Online application” on the top right corner of the homepage
Step 3: It will take you to another page -mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/MPSCHome.aspx,
Step 4: Read through the pdf in front of ‘Assistant Section Officer Main Examination-2017’ to understand your eligibility
mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/AdvtList/68-2017.pdf
Step 5: Click on 'New User Registration' tab at the left top corner
Step 6: Register yourself by filling details like your name, email id, phone number and date of birth
Step 7: Login to your profile using the username and password created above
Step 8: Apply for the post of assistant section officer
Step 9: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Fee Payment
The last date to pay the fee through SBI is October 30th, 2017 and the exam is tentatively scheduled for December 10th 2017.
Pay Scale
Candidate hence recruited via MPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment 2017 will get a pay scale of Rs 1,300 to Rs 34,800.
Age-Limit
Candidates applying for the Assistant Section Officer position must fall in the age bracket of 18-38 years however the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is extended to 43 years.
