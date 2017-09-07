GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MPSC State Service Main Exam Admit Card 2017 – Download from mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

The candidates who had cleared the MPSC Prelims Exam are eligible for appearing in MPSC State Service Main Exam which is scheduled from September 16-18.

Updated:September 7, 2017, 3:15 PM IST
Screenshot taken from the official website.
MPSC State Service Main Exam Admit Card 2017 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on its official website - mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The candidates who had cleared the MPSC Prelims Exam are eligible for appearing in MPSC State Service Main Exam which is scheduled from 16th September to 18th September this month. These candidates can download the Hall Tickets by following the instructions below:

How to Check MPSC State Service Main Exam Admit Card 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2: Login to your candidate profile by entering your User Name and Password on the left side
Step 3: Download the Hall Ticket
Step 4: Take a Print Out and carry it when you go for the Mains Exam

The Admit Card will furnish details like Exam Centre, Date, Time, Name, and Roll Number. In case your photograph or signature is missing or there’s any other discrepancy on the admit card, you need to contact the MPSC helpline to ensure there are no hassles on the day of examination.

All Candidates are required to carry the Hall Ticket with them and an Original Photo ID proof along with its photocopy for verification purpose. The MPSC State Service Main Exam Admit Card 2017 results are expected soon after the Mains exams on from 16th to 18th September 2017.

The candidates can keep a tab on the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission to know the Mains result.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a government body that looks after the recruitment of candidates for various posts in the government departments of Maharashtra based on Preliminary Exams, Main Exams followed by Interviews wherein candidates are selected according to merit keeping in view reservation rules in the state.
