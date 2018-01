MSBTE Winter Diploma 2017 Results Declared at msbte.org.in; Check Now!

MSBTE Winter Diploma 2017 Results have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on its official website - msbte.org.in . MSBTE had organized the Winter Diploma exams across the state of Maharashtra in the month of November 2017. Thousands of candidates from the state had appeared for the MSBTE Winter Diploma Exams 2017. The examinations were conducted in two shifts viz morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates were given 3 hours to attempt their exam papers. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Visit the official website - msbte.org.in Click on the link that reads, “ Click here to see Winter 2017 Diploma Results Enter your Enrollment Number or Seat Number and select the same from the drop down menu, click on SubmitPreview your result and download the sameTake a print out for future referenceDirect Link - http://msbte.org.in/frmResult.aspx The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education had conducted the Winter Diploma Exams 2017 in mere 18 working days and the exams for all subjects, semesters and courses were scheduled on all days except 4th Saturday, Sundays and Holidays.Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is an autonomous board that comes under the purview of the Government of Maharashtra. MSBTE manages the technical education in the state by controlling Diploma, Post-Diploma and Advanced-Diploma programmes in various institutions and colleges across the state of Maharashtra. It also up keeps with National-International collaborations and Industry-Institute interactions, to impart best technical education and present opportunities to its candidates.