MUHS PG CET Result 2017 Released on muhs.ac.in

The MUHS PG CET Result 2017 has been declared by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on its official website - muhs.ac.in. MUHS Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2017 was conducted in the month of June/ July 2017 for candidates aspiring to get admissions in Post Graduate Courses viz. MBA (HCA), M.Sc. (Pharmaceutical Medicine) and MPH (Nutrition).Candidates who had appeared in the MUHS PG Common Entrance Test can check their results by following the instructions below:How to Check MUHS PG CET Result 2017?Step 1: Visit the official website of University, muhs.ac.inStep 2: Click on ‘PG CET 2017’Step 3: Login using your Username and PasswordStep 4: Download the Result and take a Print Out for further referenceDirect Link: http://muhs.ac.in/showpdf.aspx?src1=upload/admission_pg_2017_cet_result110817.pdfThe Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) is head quartered in Nashik District, Maharashtra, India. It was established in the year 1998 and all colleges and medical institutions in the state of Maharashtra are affiliated to MUHS. There are around 34 Medical Colleges, 27 Ayurved Colleges and around 17 Dental colleges that come under the purview of MUHS.The University offers Dental and nursing degrees besides five and a half years Undergraduate programmes in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS). It also offers various Post Graduate diplomas and programmes like Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) in various fields, Master of Surgery (M.S.), Master of Science (M.Sc.).