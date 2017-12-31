Mumbai Blaze Prompts Safety Audit in Bengaluru, Several Pubs Found Flouting Norms

The department has already put out a list of buildings that have flouted norms. Several popular hangout places like Vapour Pub, Pecos and Humming Tree are on the list

Other eateries and pubs that were found to be flouting norms or functioning without a fire NOC included Sherlock Pub, Tipsy Bull, Escape Hotel & Spa, Barbeque Nation, Basil Monarch, Tubey Bar, RN Square, Barleyz Bar and Equinox Indraprastha​.

: The Bengaluru fire department has swung into action after the Kamala Mills fire in Mumbai. The DGP in-charge of the fire department, MN Reddy, instructed officers to check for unauthorised high-rise buildings with terrace pubs, restaurants and issue notices if they do not have adequate fire safety measures in place.Inspections have been carried out at buildings in Indira Nagar and Kormangala, which house many popular eateries of the city.Reddy said the pubs and restaurants will be given a 15-day deadline to set right their fire safety measures. If they don't meet the deadline they will face closure.Whencontacted Barleyz Bar in Kormangala, its general manager, Naik, said they had all the adequate measures in place. The inspecting officer had found that the ceiling exhaust of the restaurant weren't functioning and asked that it be rectified at the earliest.The DGP in his latest tweet also mentioned that the Bengaluru fire audit will continue in the following days to come and will concentrate on areas that receive high foot-falls.