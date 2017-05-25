Mumbai Cop's Son Confesses Killing Mother, Writing a Message in Her Blood

Jaipur/Mumbai: Police have arrested the 21-year-old son of the inspector who probed Sheena Bora murder for killing his mother.

He was arrested in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and confessed murdering his mother Deepali Ganore.

Deepali was found dead inside her house in Santa Cruz area in Mumbai on Tuesday night. She is the wife of Mumbai Police Inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore who has now been transferred to the CBI.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the accused said there were a lot of problems between him and his mother which led to a lot of fights between them. This was causing a lot of stress. He said they had a fight on Sunday during which he lost control and killed her.

After committing the murder he fled to Jodhpur. He was found in a hotel by Jodhpur Police after getting a tip off from the Mumbai Police.

After killing his mother, the accused had written a message with her blood - 'Tired of her, catch me and hang'. He also made a smiley emoticon with her blood.

The 42-year-old cop is attached with Khar police station. According to police, when Dyaneshwar returned home on Tuesday night from work, he found the doors of his apartment locked from inside. He tried to call his wife but her cell phone was switched off. Later, he managed to get into the flat and found Deepali lying in a pool of blood, police said.