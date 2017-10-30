GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi-bound Jet Airways Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After 'Threat Call'

The flight 9W339, which took off from Mumbai at 0255 hours, landed at Ahmedabad airport at around 0345 hours. A passenger onboard said the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad citing "security reasons".

Nagarjun Dwarakanath | CNN-News18

Updated:October 30, 2017, 11:04 AM IST
Ahmedabad: A Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight from Mumbai was on Monday diverted to the Ahmedabad airport for "security reasons", the Press Trust of India said quoting sources.

Flight 9W339, which took off from Mumbai at 2:55 am, landed at Ahmedabad airport at around 3:45 am.

A passenger onboard said the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad citing "security reasons". All the passengers were asked to deplane and were screened.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the flight was diverted after an air hostess on board found a letter in the washroom which claimed there were “hijackers and explosives in the flight”.

The number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained. There was no immediate response from Jet Airways spokesperson.



(With PTI inputs)
