Mumbai: 4 Dead, 5 Injured as Fire Breaks Out at Building in Marol

Four people died and five were injured after an upper floor of a residential building in suburban Marol caught fire on Thursday morning.The victims have been identified as Sakina Kapasi (14), Moin Kapasi (10), Tasleem Kapasi (42), Dawood Kapasi (80). They all belong to the same family, police said.Five fire engines, three ambulances and three water tankers were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control by 4:30 am."Mumbai Fire Brigade got a call at 2:10 am about the fire on the fourth floor of Ground plus Mamoon Manzil building at Marol in Andheri East. Our fire brigade personnel along with the firefighting system and ambulance reached the spot at 2:34 am and swung into action to douse the fire," said an official from Disaster Management Unit of BMC."Firemen covered the fire from all side at 4.20 AM. A total of nine people were injured of which four were declared brought dead by the nearby hospital," said an official from Disaster Management Unit of BMC.He said that five people have received burn injuries and are admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital.The cause of fire is not known yet and will be ascertained after an investigation into the incident, the official said.This incident comes days after Kamala Mills fire in which 14 people lost their lives and 21 persons injured Most of the casualties were women who were attending a birthday party at one of the restaurants in the compound.