Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: 14 Killed, 12 Injured in Massive Blaze; FIR Filed Against Pub Owner
The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storied building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.
A massive fire engulfed the Kamala Mills compound after midnight on Thursday. (TV grab)
Mumbai: At least 14 people were killed and 12 persons injured after a major fire in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. Most of the casualties were women who were attending a birthday party at one of the restaurants in the compound.
The fire broke out around 12:30am on the top floor of a four-storied building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city. The massive fire quickly engulfed the entire building after it started at a rooftop restaurant here and raged for several hours before it could be brought under control.
Police have registered an FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against a pub owner at the NM Joshi Marg police station.
This comes just 10 days after 12 persons were killed in a major blaze at a shop in Andheri east.
The injured were taken to the KEM and Sion hospitals on Friday morning, an official from the BMC disaster management unit said. Doctors at KEM said those admitted at the hospital are stable at present.
Police said, most of the deceased were women who were attending a birthday party at a restaurant here. They died of suffocation as they tried to escape the fire and entered a men's restroom where there was no ventilation. The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, her grandfather told Reuters.
The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels, pubs and restaurants. Locals and rescuers have alleged negligence on part of these restaurant owners.
The entire building was engulfed in the fire which was visible from afar. (Image: News18)
The campus of Kamla Mills also accommodates offices of various news and entertainment channels including the Times Network (Times Now, Mirror Now, ET Now, Zoom and Tv9).
Offices of these channels were largely affected by the massive fire as they were located few meters away from London Taxi Gastrobar, a prominent restaurant in the area.
"All the 12 injured are now out of danger," said Avinash Supe, Dean of KEM Hospital.
Five fire engines, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.
President Ramnath Kovind condoled the incident and tweeted: "Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops." (sic)
According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.
Families that lost their relatives overnight are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy that struck them from nowhere as the building which is largely a commercial establishment was the workplace of many of the deceased.
I spoke to Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner Mehta sir, MLA Sunil Shinde ji and Leader of the House Yashwant Jadhav ji, who were at the place assisting relief ops. Implementing fire audits of such places are a must, and action will be taken if violations are found.
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 28, 2017
