Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: Managers of '1 Above' Pub Arrested, Owners Still on the Run

Two managers of Mumbai’s ‘1 Above’ pub were arrested on Monday, three days a massive fire at the popular joint claimed 14 lives.Kevin Baba (35) and Lisbon Lopes (34), who were employed by the pub at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area, were arrested by a police team from the NM Joshi Marg police station.They were present in the pub when the blaze occurred in the early hours of December 29, but fled without helping the guests, PTI quoted a police official as saying."We have arrested both the managers," senior police inspector Ahmad Pathan told PTI.Baba and Lopes were booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police said.Police had on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly sheltering the owners of ‘1 Above’ pub, who were booked following the devastating fire at the Kamala Mills compound, which had claimed 14 lives on Friday. Rakesh Sanghvi and Aditya Sanghvi were subsequently produced in a court, which released them on bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each, a senior police official said.After the fire tragedy at the pub, the police had lodged cases against its owners, Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, another co-owner Abhijeet Mankar and others for various offences, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. None of the accused has been arrested as yet.