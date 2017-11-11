In a shocker, a car with a sick woman sitting in the rear seat and breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby was towed away by the traffic police in Mumbai.The incident occurred on Friday evening in Malad (West), and a video of the incident made by a local went viral on social media on Saturday.In the video, the woman can be seen begging and pleading with the towing officer - a traffic policeman believed to be named Shashank Rane. The policeman was not wearing his name badge while on duty, which is also against the rules of the Maharashtra Police.The woman flashed what was a medical prescription from the window and told the person making the video that she was sick and was breastfeeding her hungry child, which was visible as the car was towed away mercilessly.Passers-by can also be heard pleading to the traffic cop to stop towing as something untoward could happen to both woman and child, but he appeared unconcerned and continued speaking on his mobile phone.The woman also claimed that two other vehicles parked there were not picked, but her car was chosen for towing without listening to her desperate pleas.Following outrage on social media, the traffic police department has ordered a probe. Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar said an urgent investigation will be conducted by the DCP (West)."He (DCP-West) has been ordered to visit and conduct an inquiry into the incident immediately. The case will be handled appropriately and sternly after the report is received tomorrow (Sunday)," Kumar assured in a statement on Saturday evening.