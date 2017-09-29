Mumbai Prabhadevi Station Stampede LIVE: 22 Dead, Shiv Sena Calls It a 'Massacre'

Click to read: Railways Sat on Warnings Tweeted by Worried Mumbaikars
The Mumbai Suburban Rail disaster forced Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in Mumbai on a scheduled visit, to cancel his program and order a high-level inquiry.
Click to read: Railways Sat on Warnings Tweeted by Worried Mumbaikars
The Mumbai Suburban Rail disaster forced Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in Mumbai on a scheduled visit, to cancel his program and order a high-level inquiry.
Anand Mahindra also offers to help the authorities in process flow design and contingency planning:
You're right. We can't just express sympathy. We'll offer to help the authorities in process flow design and contingency planning... https://t.co/mtOXFa4mDo— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 29, 2017
Anand Mahindra tweets that his head hangs in shame over the Prabhadevi Station Stampede:
As a Mumbaikar, I mourn for the victims & hang my head in shame today. Modernization must mean safety & security of citizens, not technology https://t.co/V5TyjIlik2— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 29, 2017
Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, who is currently in Mumbai, took stock of the situation at the footover bridge where 22 people lost their lives in a stampede this morning. "Wherever there is a need for footover bridges to be widened, we will do it immediately on high priority," he told ANI, adding that he had issued directions for safety and capacity audit of footover bridges in Mumbai.
I don't think any question has been raised on structural strength of bridge; the incident happened due to stampede: MoS Railways Manoj Sinha pic.twitter.com/dcVbUZ6Atn— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
Mumbai: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal & Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde reach KEM Hospital #MumbaiStampede pic.twitter.com/u7DHYzvTtc— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
Helpline numbers for Elphinstone Road North FOB incidence today- Churchgate - 22039840, Mumbai Central- 23051665, EPR- 24301614 @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 29, 2017
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed shock over the stampede that led to the death of 22 people this morning at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station. "Spoke to Chief Secretary and @CPMumbaiPolice ; asked them to reach hospital to monitor and ensure that everyone gets all the help."
Compensation of 5 Lakhs each will be given to kin of those dead.State Govt will bear medical expenses of injured: Vinod Tawde,MH minister pic.twitter.com/vxMGF820m4— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
Click to read: As the Blame Game Over Mumbai Prabhadevi Station Stampede Begins, Twitterati Take on Govt
Immediately after the incident, people took to Twitter and vented out their anger on the Railways and BMC for negligence and not doing anything about the dilapidated infrastructure within the station premises.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives.
Situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored. @PiyushGoyal is in Mumbai taking stock of the situation & ensuring all assistance.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2017
Shortage of blood in KEM Hospital. B- and AB- blood groups needed. #MumbaiStampede— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
#NDRF team reaches the site of #MumbaiStampede; 22 people have lost their lives so far. 27 injured #Elphinstone pic.twitter.com/9bE1os6wa6— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
#WATCH: Local voices concerns after death of 22 ppl in stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge in Mumbai #mumbaistampede pic.twitter.com/xygnf4uX9N— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
Anguished by the loss of lives in the stampede in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families; prayers with injured — #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 29, 2017
It seems all started when someone slipped because of the wet floor. Injured have been rushed to nearest hospital: Anil Saxena, Railway PRO pic.twitter.com/lXA4V3R6SR— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 29, 2017
|28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
|AUS
|vs
|IND
|334/5
50.0 overs
|313/8
50.0 overs
|27 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
|WI
|vs
|ENG
|356/5
50.0 overs
|258/5
35.1 overs
|24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
|ENG
|vs
|WI
|369/9
50.0 overs
|245/10
39.1 overs
|24 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
|AUS
|vs
|IND
|293/6
50.0 overs
|294/5
47.5 overs
|21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
|ENG
|vs
|WI
|21/0
2.2 overs
|/
overs