Mumbai Prabhadevi Station Stampede LIVE: 22 Dead, Shiv Sena Calls It a 'Massacre'

News18.com | September 29, 2017, 4:13 PM IST
Event Highlights

At least 22 people have been killed and 30 injured in a stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The station was earlier known as the Elphinstone Road railway station.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 29, 2017 4:13 pm (IST)

Click to read: Railways Sat on Warnings Tweeted by Worried Mumbaikars

The Mumbai Suburban Rail disaster forced Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in Mumbai on a scheduled visit, to cancel his program and order a high-level inquiry.

Sep 29, 2017 4:07 pm (IST)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan says that incidents such as the Elphinstone stampede have disturbed people and this government has lost face. 

Sep 29, 2017 3:53 pm (IST)

"An inquiry on the Railway Ministry should be initiated. This is a massacre. The Railway Minister should take responsibility for this," says Sanjay Raut.

Sep 29, 2017 3:51 pm (IST)

Anand Mahindra also offers to help the authorities in process flow design and contingency planning:

Sep 29, 2017 3:49 pm (IST)

Anand Mahindra tweets that his head hangs in shame over the Prabhadevi Station Stampede:

Sep 29, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, who is currently in Mumbai, took stock of the situation at the footover bridge where 22 people lost their lives in a stampede this morning. "Wherever there is a need for footover bridges to be widened, we will do it immediately on high priority," he told ANI, adding that he had issued directions for safety and capacity audit of footover bridges in Mumbai.

Sep 29, 2017 3:06 pm (IST)

The total number of people who sustained injuries in the stampede this morning stands at 39, reports ANI. 

Sep 29, 2017 3:05 pm (IST)

Minister of State Manoj Sinha has said that nobody should do politics over such an unfortunate incident. There are people who always look for opportunity. We are above politics on this issue, he said. 

Sep 29, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)

"My thoughts & prayers are with families who lost their dear ones in the Mumbai’s Elphinstone rly. station stampede. I pray for the injured," Arun Jaitley wrote on Twitter.

Sep 29, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 2:11 pm (IST)

Sep 29, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

A high-level probe has been ordered, says Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal. The Union Minister expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the stampede. "We will take all necessary steps to avoid such incidents in future," he said.  

Sep 29, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

Inquiry will be conducted by Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways and necessary, strict action will be taken, says Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

Sep 29, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed shock over the stampede that led to the death of 22 people this morning at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station. "Spoke to Chief Secretary and @CPMumbaiPolice ; asked them to reach hospital to monitor and ensure that everyone gets all the help."

Sep 29, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)

One of the oldest city bridges, the Elphinstone Bridge, has been a topic of debate for some time now. This is the same stretch where renowned cardiologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar had drowned in an open manhole late last month. 

Sep 29, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

Click to read: As the Blame Game Over Mumbai Prabhadevi Station Stampede Begins, Twitterati Take on Govt

Immediately after the incident, people took to Twitter and vented out their anger on the Railways and BMC for negligence and not doing anything about the dilapidated infrastructure within the station premises.

Sep 29, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives. 

Sep 29, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 1:06 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

Locals and passengers voiced their concerns after the death of 22 people in a stampede at Elphinstone Railway station's foot overbridge in Mumbai. 

Sep 29, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

Mumbai Mayor Vishvanath said that railways should have either constructed a bigger footover bridge or an extra one to accommodate heavy footfall. "We will talk to the minister for railways who will be coming today," he said, adding that he will ensure that such incidents don't occur again.

Sep 29, 2017 12:56 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)

Of those who lost their lives, 14 are men and 8 are women. 

Sep 29, 2017 12:51 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)

An eyewitness tells CNN-News18 that police reached the spot very late. Police, on the other hand, said a rumour that 'a roof had fallen' triggerred the stampede.

Sep 29, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)

BMC blames railways for the unfortunate tragedy, says railway infrastructure is their responsibility.  

Sep 29, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Choudhary says the government is not able to provide basic facilities and services at stations but dreams of bullet trains.

