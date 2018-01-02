Mumbai Protests LIVE: Bhima Koregaon Violence Spreads to Maximum City, Call for State-wide Bandh Tomorrow

Jan 2, 2018 4:53 pm (IST)

Traffic congestion as reported by Mumbai police:

1. Eastern Express Highway (at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Cheda Nagar and Kamraj Nagar)

People are advised to avoid these roads for the moment. They may take LBS Road as an alternate where traffic is moving, though slow.

Following diversions have been effected

1. Vikroli north and south bound diverted to LBS road.

2. JVLR partly diverted towards Saki Vihar