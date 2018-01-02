Mumbai Protests LIVE: Bhima Koregaon Violence Spreads to Maximum City, Call for State-wide Bandh Tomorrow
News18.com | January 2, 2018, 6:02 PM IST
Mumbai was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as anger boiled over after violence marred the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district on Monday. The protesters sought action against those involved in the violence after one person was killed. Dalit protesters held up trains at Govandi and Chembur stations and also forced shops to shut down across the city. Protesters also attempted to march towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur, but were restricted by the police. They blocked traffic on the roads, including on the Sion Panvel highway. Dalit organisations have also called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for calm and ordered a judicial inquiry into the death. He also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the person killed in the violence on Monday.
Stay tuned as Ashutosh Tripathi brings you live updates:
Jan 2, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)
Vehicles not being allowed from South Bombay to Chembur and Wadala. Those going towards Chembur, Wadala can use the Mumbai Port Trust road. No toll being charged this evening for use of the road.
Jan 2, 2018 5:52 pm (IST)
Apart from the medical shops, every other shop has been made to shut in Amrut Nagar area of Ghatkopar West.
Jan 2, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)
Prakash Ambedkar ruled out any conflict between Marathas and Dalits. "If there was any tension, the 200th anniversary commemoration of the Bhima Koregaon battle would not have taken place. Yesterday's programme was organised by Sambhaji Brigade (a Maratha organisation)," he said while addressing a press conference here.
Jan 2, 2018 5:30 pm (IST)
Prakash Ambedkar says Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front, besides 250 organisations, will be supporting Wednesday's shutdown.
Jan 2, 2018 5:29 pm (IST)
Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi is responsible for the violence. He also says that there will be Maharashtra bandh tomorrow to protest the state government's 'failure' to stop the violence in Pune district on Monday.
Jan 2, 2018 5:21 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP over the Bhima-Koregaon violence
Jan 2, 2018 5:19 pm (IST)
A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance: Rahul Gandhi in a tweet message.
Jan 2, 2018 5:17 pm (IST)
Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media: Mumbai Police
Jan 2, 2018 5:10 pm (IST)
Details of the buses which have been damaged during the protests.
Jan 2, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)
Republican Party of India workers are protesting in Thane
Protests and road blockades brought Mumbai to a halt as people took to the streets against the violence that took place in Pune during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1 which led to the death of one person.
The violence was sparked by a disagreement over whether the bicentenary of the 1818 Battle of Bhima-Koregaon, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa rulers of the Maratha Confederacy, should be celebrated or not.
People are advised to avoid these roads for the moment. They may take LBS Road as an alternate where traffic is moving, though slow.
Following diversions have been effected
1. Vikroli north and south bound diverted to LBS road.
2. JVLR partly diverted towards Saki Vihar
Jan 2, 2018 4:50 pm (IST)
As a measure of caution, more than 100 people have been detained in Mumbai
Jan 2, 2018 4:49 pm (IST)
All bus services from Pune to Ahmednagar in Maharashtra have resumed
Jan 2, 2018 4:48 pm (IST)
134 state transport buses have been damaged in Maharashtra.
Jan 2, 2018 4:42 pm (IST)
What the battle of Bhima Koregaon is about?
The memorial marking the Company’s victory over Marathas at Koregaon in 1818 has now come to represent Dalit pride. Several Dalit activists see it as a victory of lower-caste Mahars against the upper-caste Peshwas. On January 1, 1927, the 109th anniversary of the battle, Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar, a Mahar himself, visited the site and commemorated the battle. Since his visit, the memorial has become a pilgrimage of sorts for Dalits, who throng the memorial on New Year’s Day.
Jan 2, 2018 4:39 pm (IST)
The 2nd Bombay Grenadiers fighting in the the Battle of Corygaum (Koregaum or Koregaon) near Poona (now Pune) in 1818. From The Romance of India, edited by Herbert Strang. [Hodder & Stoughton, London, c1912]. Artist Unknown (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)
Jan 2, 2018 4:33 pm (IST)
Traffic situation in Ambedkar Nagar in Mumbai.
Jan 2, 2018 4:27 pm (IST)
Special train services being run on Harbour line between CSTM-Kurla and Mankhurd. All other services on Central Railway running normally.
Jan 2, 2018 4:19 pm (IST)
There is public agitation (reasons not related to Railways ) at Gowandi and Chembur. Train services on Central Railway main line and Transharbour are running normally. Only harbour is affected, however, we are running special services on harbour between CSTM- Kurla and Mankhurd/Vashi-Panvel: Central Railway
Jan 2, 2018 4:17 pm (IST)
Section 144 has been imposed in few parts of Aurangabad and Pune rural, says Maharashtra DGP
Jan 2, 2018 4:06 pm (IST)
I welcome the judicial inquiry, but the judge should be a non-Dalit, Says Prakash Ambedkar.
Jan 2, 2018 4:04 pm (IST)
Dalit organisations have called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday.
Jan 2, 2018 4:00 pm (IST)
Some right-wing groups in Pune expressed opposition to the celebrations of the "British victory". The violence had erupted after a local group and some members of the crowd on its way to the memorial had an argument over some issues.
Jan 2, 2018 3:59 pm (IST)
Monday's event was to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company had defeated Peshwa's army. Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.
Jan 2, 2018 3:57 pm (IST)
"Around three lakh people had gathered (for the battle anniversary celebrations). Some people tried to create a serious scene. But six companies (of security personnel) were posted. Police promptly controlled the situation and averted a major problem," Fadnavis said.
Jan 2, 2018 3:56 pm (IST)
Fadnavis appealed for calm and peace, saying Maharashtra is a progressive state which does not believe in casteist violence.
Jan 2, 2018 3:56 pm (IST)
The incident of violence in Pune district would be probed by a sitting judge, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said, adding that Rs 10 lakh
compensation would be given to kin of the youth killed.
Jan 2, 2018 3:55 pm (IST)
Shops and business establishments were shut and a senior journalist of a national news channel was attacked as groups of youths from Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd and Govandi joined the protest, police said.