Mumbai Rains: Lara Dutta Uses Mahesh Bhupathi's Towels to Block Rainwater From Entering Home, Hubby Fumes
Taking to Twitter, Lara posted a picture of what looks like the entrance to their home in Mumbai, saying that she had put towels from US Open, Australian Open, Wimbledon and French Open to good use—in blocking water from entering their home.
Lara Dutta used of Mahesh Bhupathi's towels to block water from entering their home.
Mumbai: In what appeared to be light banter in the wake of heavy rains in Mumbai, former Miss Universe Lara Dutta and her husband tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi were seen engaging in a bit of a domestic 'tussle' on social media.
