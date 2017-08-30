Mumbai Rains Live: 5 Dead as City Reels Under Worst Floods Since 2005

Aug 30, 2017 7:37 am (IST)

3 killed after building wall collapse, landslide in Vikhroli

Three persons, including two minors, were on Tuesday killed in two house collapse incidents in suburban Vikroli in the wake of torrential rains that lashed the megapolis, police said. In the first incident in the hilly Suryanagar area, a house at a higher level collapsed on one below, trapping a one-and-a-half-year-old infant, Nikhil, 40-year-old Suresh Arjun Prasad Mourya and Kiran Baby Pal (25), a senior police official said. They were taken to a nearby civic hospital where Nikhil and Mourya were declared dead before admission, the official said. At Varshanagar hill area of Vikroli Parksite, a protective wall collapsed on a house, killing two-year-old Kalyani Jangam on the spot, he said.

— PTI