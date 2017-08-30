Mumbai Rains Live: 5 Dead as City Reels Under Worst Floods Since 2005

At least 5 people have been killed in what is being termed as the worst floods in Mumbai since 2005. The Met Department has sounded a "red alert" for heavy rains today in the maximum city, which reported nearly 300 mm of rain in some parts on Tuesday. As a precaution, schools and colleges have been closed with the Maharashtra government asking all non-essential government staff to stay at home if the rain persists.
Aug 30, 2017 7:52 am (IST)
Rail, road, air services disrupted
Rain and strong winds battered Mumbai disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees, swamping homes, and bringing the megapolis and satellite towns to their knees. The lifelines of Mumbai -- local train and bus services -- were paralysed by the rain. Apart from that, several trains to and from the city were either rescheduled or cancelled. The heavy rainfall also severely affected operations in Mumbai airport.
Aug 30, 2017 7:42 am (IST)
Woman, teenage girl drown in rainwater-filled drains
A 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died while two others were injured in rain-related incidents on Tuesday, civic officials said. The woman fell into a 'nullah' filled with rainwater in Kalwa and drowned, officials in the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. In the second incident, 14-year-old Gauri Jailwar died after falling into a swollen drain near a mall, they said. Two women were injured when the compound wall crashed on houses located in the Manpada locality, the officials said. Several houses were also damaged, they said.
Aug 30, 2017 7:37 am (IST)
3 killed after building wall collapse, landslide in Vikhroli
Three persons, including two minors, were on Tuesday killed in two house collapse incidents in suburban Vikroli in the wake of torrential rains that lashed the megapolis, police said. In the first incident in the hilly Suryanagar area, a house at a higher level collapsed on one below, trapping a one-and-a-half-year-old infant, Nikhil, 40-year-old Suresh Arjun Prasad Mourya and Kiran Baby Pal (25), a senior police official said. They were taken to a nearby civic hospital where Nikhil and Mourya were declared dead before admission, the official said. At Varshanagar hill area of Vikroli Parksite, a protective wall collapsed on a house, killing two-year-old Kalyani Jangam on the spot, he said.
Aug 30, 2017 7:26 am (IST)
Aug 30, 2017 7:25 am (IST)
Normal life in Mumbai was thrown out of gear as torrential rains continued to batter the city. The Met department said that the downpour will continue on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai recorded 102 mm of rainfall and the suburbs of the city saw a staggering 316 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Tuesday.