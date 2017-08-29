Mumbai Rains Live: All Schools, Colleges in the City to Remain Closed Tomorrow

Aug 29, 2017 11:18 pm (IST)

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an "extremely heavy rainfall" in the next 24 to 48 hours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the people to stay indoors. Fadnavis added that only those government employees, who handled critical departments and essential services, would be on duty on Wednesday.

Maharashtra government employees have also been advised to stay home on Tuesday if rains persist, state chief secretary Sumit Mallick said.