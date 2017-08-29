Mumbai Rains Live: All Schools, Colleges in the City to Remain Closed Tomorrow

Schools and colleges will remain closed on Wednesday in view of the MeT department forecasting heavy rains in the metropolis. The city received torrential rains the entire day and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy showers tomorrow as well.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also ordered suspension of toll collection from vehicles at the entry points of the rain-pounded city and at the Bandra-Worli Sealink till the situation normalised.
In case of emergency, contact BMC Control Room at 1916.
Aug 29, 2017 11:18 pm (IST)
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an "extremely heavy rainfall" in the next 24 to 48 hours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the people to stay indoors. Fadnavis added that only those government employees, who handled critical departments and essential services, would be on duty on Wednesday.
Maharashtra government employees have also been advised to stay home on Tuesday if rains persist, state chief secretary Sumit Mallick said.
Aug 29, 2017 11:18 pm (IST)
A 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died while two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Thane on Tuesday, officials in the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. The deceased, Sainath Shaikh and 14-year-old Gauri Jailwar, died after falling into a swollen drain, the officials added.
Aug 29, 2017 11:17 pm (IST)
Many pockets of the rains-battered megapolis plunged into darkness as discoms switched off power supply as a precautionary measure due to rising water levels. The state-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has cut power supply to areas under its receiving station in central Mumbai's Dharavi and also pockets served by stations at Wadala, Dadar and Parel. Private discom Reliance Energy said it had to switch-off some of its sub-stations due to rising water levels.
Aug 29, 2017 11:17 pm (IST)
The Western Naval Command on Tuesday made arrangements to provide shelter to stranded Mumbaikars at Sagar Institute Colaba, INS Trata Worli, INS Hamla Marve and Material Organisation Ghatkopar. Naval helicopters have been kept on standby to meet any eventuality after heavy rains battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment.
Aug 29, 2017 10:46 pm (IST)
Traffic moving South Mumbai towards Navi Mumbai, through Eastern Freeway is clear: Mumbai police
Aug 29, 2017 9:19 pm (IST)
Breaking: Ten flights have been cancelled, seven diverted from Mumbai.
Aug 29, 2017 9:07 pm (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind said government and public agencies were taking all steps to help people affected by torrential rains in Mumbai and his thoughts were with families, especially children, living in the flood-hit areas. He also appreciated voluntary groups and organisations, helping people stranded in flooded areas.
President Kovind tweeted: Thoughts with families, especially children, in Mumbai and western parts of the country hit by heavy downpour. Govt and public agencies taking all steps amid heavy rains. Glad to note voluntary groups and citizens too coming together (sic).
Aug 29, 2017 9:05 pm (IST)
Traffic from D'Mello road toward Eastern Feeway is moving now. Will be cleared soon: Mumbai police
Aug 29, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)
Traffic on JVLR towards Eastern Expressway moving, though slowly: Mumbai Police
Aug 29, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)
Services bet Churchgate-Andheri still suspended as heavy rains & water logging(upto 300mm above rail level)bet PL-Elphiston_Dadar @drmbct
Police Officers and men are present on road and will be there throughout. Ask them for any assistance you need: Mumbai police
Aug 29, 2017 7:17 pm (IST)
Update: Five teams of the fifth battalion, National Disaster Response Force are currently present in Mumbai. Five more teams have been moved from Puna, too. The step has been taken as a precautionary measure, keeping in mind heavy rainfall.
Aug 29, 2017 6:50 pm (IST)
Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde says schools and colleges in Mumbai to remain shut tomorrow in view of forecast of heavy rain.
Aug 29, 2017 6:47 pm (IST)
India, on August 29, woke up to its financial capital and ‘maximum city’ Mumbai being submerged in water after incessant rains lashed the city. The MET department issued regular weather updates, and the government issued advisories asking residents to stay calm and not venture outside.
Even as Mumbai revisits the horror of the 2005 floods, we look at how the rain gods have been brutal to other Indian states this year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people of Mumbai and surrounding areas to stay safe after heavy rains lashed the financial capital this morning. PM Modi took to twitter and wrote, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis on the situation arising due to incessant rain in Mumbai & surrounding areas. @CMOMaharashtra."
The Prime Minister also assured the state of all the possible support in mitigating the situation.
Urge the people of Mumbai and surrounding areas to stay safe & take all essential precautions in the wake of the heavy rain.
Heavy rains have not just crippled Mumbai's road and rail transport but air traffic, too.
Aug 29, 2017 4:54 pm (IST)
3.35-meter high tide hits Mumbai shores amid torrential rains and strong wind. Several long-distance trains have been delayed. Train Nos.12951,12953,12921,59023,12955 & 12961,DOJ 29-8-17 will depart 1 hour late ex Mumbai than their scheduled departure.
Aug 29, 2017 4:50 pm (IST)
No landing at Mumbai Airport presently. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport PRO said: "The operations have been suspended due to low visibility. "
The Mumbai Police have said: "If water on roads is heading up to the level of your tires, please abandon the car. Being on your feet may be uncomfortable but safer."
Aug 29, 2017 4:47 pm (IST)
High tide hits coast, rains intensify. No respite for next 24 hours.
Aug 29, 2017 4:38 pm (IST)
Train Nos.12951,12953,12921,59023,12955 & 12961,DOJ 29-8-17 will depart 1 hour late ex Mumbai than their scheduled departure. @RailMinIndia