GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Mumbai Rains LIVE: IMD Withdraws Heavy Downpour Warning

News18.com | September 20, 2017, 11:32 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai leading to waterlogging at several areas and affecting rail, road and air traffic. Met officials have forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in the next 24 hours. On Tuesday, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft carrying 183 people overshot a wet runway while landing at the airport in rain-hit Mumbai and got stuck in the mud. Around 15 flights have been cancelled and 56 diverted diverted to different airports as the main runway continues to be out of use as the SpiceJet aircraft stuck there.


Stay tuned for Live Updates:
Sep 20, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

According to an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management cell, no untoward incident was reported after the incessant downpour. "Several parts of the metropolis, including South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall. However, no untoward incident has been reported so far from any part of the city," he said.

Sep 20, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

Six International flights have been diverted from Mumbai to Delhi as the main runway at Mumbai airport is closed. 

Sep 20, 2017 10:56 am (IST)

Central Railway tweeted, except for some technical glitch at Airoli for 23 minutes from 9.50 to 10.13, trains are running normally on Trans harbour. No cancellation. 

Sep 20, 2017 10:47 am (IST)

Train services running normal except some cases of minor delays inspite of very heavy rains in Nallasopara-Virar. 

Sep 20, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

Western Railway tweeted that they are taking steps for relief of passengers’. All catering stalls have been instructed to keep sufficient food and remain open. Refund counters have been setup at Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Andheri, Borivali, Vapi Valsad and Surat. Regular announcements are being made about Mail, Express and local trains. Commercial Inspectors have been deployed at important stations for management. 

Sep 20, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Heavy Rains Hit Airport Operations, Many Flights Affected

The skidding of a SpiceJet aircraft on the main runway on Tuesday night compounded the problem further as it forced the private airport operator to shift operations to the secondary runway, which can carry out limited operations.

Sep 20, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

Mumbai recorded its second highest September rain in a span of 12 hours yesterday, BMC officials said. The rainfall recorded at BMC's automatic weather stations between 8 am and 10 pm included Nariman Point (88mm), Worli (110mm), Chembur (112mm), Mulund (94mm), Andheri (208mm), Bandra (128mm) and Borivli (204mm).

Sep 20, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said the Santacruz observatory recorded 225.3 mm rain from 8.30 am to 11.30 pm last night. This quantity falls under the weather category of 'extremely heavy rain' (204.5 mm and above), he said. The observatory recorded over 100 mm in just three hours (5.30-8.30pm), the official added. 

Sep 20, 2017 10:26 am (IST)

Now rainfall will decrease, but light to moderate rainfall to continue in Mumbai region. We have removed warning (for heavy rainfall), intermittent rainfall likely over city & suburbs for next 48 hrs. Situation will improve from now onwards: Ajay Kumar, Scientist IMD Mumbai

Sep 20, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

Many flights from Delhi-Mumbai cancelled/delayed due to bad weather and SpiceJet flight incident at Mumbai airport. At least 13 Mumbai-Delhi flights delayed and 15 flights cancelled.

Sep 20, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

Heavy rains continue to lash western suburbs (Photo: Network18)

Sep 20, 2017 10:13 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | No 'Dabbawala' Service in Rain-hit Mumbai Today

The dabbawalas use suburban trains in Mumbai to ensure the lunch boxes reach their destination on time.

Sep 20, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

"Current visibility is 1600 mts with winds of 12 knots. RWY 14 is being used for arrivals while RWY 32 is being used for departures. The disabled aircraft recovery kit from Air India is at site and preparation of pavement underneath the aircraft is in progress," a Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) spokesperson said. 

Sep 20, 2017 10:03 am (IST)

Following the downpour, several airlines issued travel advisories to the passengers.

Sep 20, 2017 9:58 am (IST)

The 'dabbawalas' of Mumbai today cancelled their delivery of over two lakh tiffins to office- goers in the city in view of the disruption of suburban rail services after heavy rains. "We will resume our services tomorrow," Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association said.

Sep 20, 2017 9:54 am (IST)
Sep 20, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Around 20 Air India flights have been affected due to the heavy rains in Mumbai.  Landing of planes at the Mumbai airport is prohibited as of now. “We are experiencing heavy rainfall and bad tail winds at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The flights are taking off and landing from the secondary runway as the main runway has been closed for operations.There are delays in arrival and departure flights because of the fluctuating weather,” said a Mumbai airport spokesperson​.

Sep 20, 2017 9:30 am (IST)
Sep 20, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Water-logging only at Andheri-Chakala area as of now, no such reports from other places, according to BMC control room. Many incidents of trees falling have been reported throughout the city. A tree branch fell between Andheri and Vile Parle stations on the Harbour corridor in the afternoon, briefly halting the traffic. 

Sep 20, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

Mumbai Police have warned of a high tide expected at 12.03 pm and low tide at 06.04 pm on Wednesday. 

Sep 20, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

The cab aggregator Ola announced to do away with the peak pricing for the sake of commuters. 

Sep 20, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

The following trains have been diverted:

11025 Bhusaval Pune express

11026 Pune Bhusaval Express

Sep 20, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

The following trains have been cancelled:

22102 Manmad - CSTM Rajya Rani Express

12118 Manmad LTT Godavari Express

11007 CSTM Pune Deccan Express

22101 CSTM Manmad Rajya Rani Express

12117 LTT Manmad Godavari Express

11010 Pune CSTM Sinhagad Express

Sep 20, 2017 9:10 am (IST)

There were reports of slow movement of vehicles on the city's streets, while Mumbai's lifeline local trains services were delayed between 15 - 20 minutes due to heavy downpour. Five Western Railways trains cancelled; six trains cancelled and two diverted on Central Railways. 

Sep 20, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde tweeted precautionary holiday will be applicable for schools

Sep 20, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Mumbai Braces For More Rains Today; Schools, Colleges Shut

A forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad district adjoining Mumbai is expected in the next 24 hours, said IMD Mumbai.

Sep 20, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been instructed to remain closed today in backdrop of heavy rains. "Schools are instructed to remain close tomorrow for safety due to mixed predictions. This holiday will be compensated in Diwali," Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde said. 

Sep 20, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

Spicejet plane overshoots wet runway at Mumbai airport

A Spicejet plane carrying 183 people overshot a wet runway while landing at the airport in rain-hit Mumbai and got stuck in the mud, officials said. The passengers were safely evacuated using the emergency chute of the Boeing 737 aircraft, an airport official said. The mishap, that occurred at around 10 pm, forced suspension of operations on the main runway. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued regarding closure of the runway till 10:30 am tomorrow, sources said. "During landing, the aircraft overshot the runway and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet conditions caused by heavy rains. All passengers deplaned safely and were taken to the arrival hall," a statement from the airline said.

Sep 20, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

A Spicejet plane carrying 183 people on Tuesday overshot a wet runway while landing at the airport in rain-hit Mumbai and got stuck in the mud, officials said. The passengers were safely evacuated using the emergency chute of the Boeing 737 aircraft, an airport official said. 

Sep 20, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

Main runway of Mumbai airport still closed; total 56 flights have been diverted. Second runway operating. Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were suspended for nearly half an hour as visibility dropped well below the required 550 meter-mark following heavy rains and lightning that lashed the metropolis on Tuesday evening. Around 20 flights were affected with seven of them being diverted to Hyderabad, Vadodara and Ahemedabad airports and the rest forced to 'go-around' (abort landing on final approach) when the only runway was closed in the evening, airport sources said.

Load More
  • 19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    204/9
    42.0 overs
    		 210/3
    30.5 overs
    England beat West Indies by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    281/7
    50.0 overs
    		 137/9
    21.0 overs
    India beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    176/9
    20.0 overs
    		 155/10
    19.3 overs
    West Indies beat England by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    183/4
    20.0 overs
    		 150/8
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat World XI by 33 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    174/6
    20.0 overs
    		 175/3
    19.5 overs
    World XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES