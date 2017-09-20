Mumbai Rains LIVE: IMD Withdraws Heavy Downpour Warning

According to an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management cell, no untoward incident was reported after the incessant downpour. "Several parts of the metropolis, including South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall. However, no untoward incident has been reported so far from any part of the city," he said.
Train services running normal except some cases of minor delays inspite of very heavy rains in Nallasopara-Virar.
Trans-harbour running normally,slight delay in Harbour&Main line. Uploaded updates of trains on social media: Central Railway, CPRO #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/bh0RxkUc3E— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017
Western Railway tweeted that they are taking steps for relief of passengers’. All catering stalls have been instructed to keep sufficient food and remain open. Refund counters have been setup at Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Andheri, Borivali, Vapi Valsad and Surat. Regular announcements are being made about Mail, Express and local trains. Commercial Inspectors have been deployed at important stations for management.
The skidding of a SpiceJet aircraft on the main runway on Tuesday night compounded the problem further as it forced the private airport operator to shift operations to the secondary runway, which can carry out limited operations.
Mumbai recorded its second highest September rain in a span of 12 hours yesterday, BMC officials said. The rainfall recorded at BMC's automatic weather stations between 8 am and 10 pm included Nariman Point (88mm), Worli (110mm), Chembur (112mm), Mulund (94mm), Andheri (208mm), Bandra (128mm) and Borivli (204mm).
An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said the Santacruz observatory recorded 225.3 mm rain from 8.30 am to 11.30 pm last night. This quantity falls under the weather category of 'extremely heavy rain' (204.5 mm and above), he said. The observatory recorded over 100 mm in just three hours (5.30-8.30pm), the official added.
Now rainfall will decrease, but light to moderate rainfall to continue in Mumbai region. We have removed warning (for heavy rainfall), intermittent rainfall likely over city & suburbs for next 48 hrs. Situation will improve from now onwards: Ajay Kumar, Scientist IMD Mumbai
This has been recorded in the past 24 hours, till 8:30 am. Warnings continue today but situation is improving, keeping a close watch:DDG IMD— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017
The dabbawalas use suburban trains in Mumbai to ensure the lunch boxes reach their destination on time.
"Current visibility is 1600 mts with winds of 12 knots. RWY 14 is being used for arrivals while RWY 32 is being used for departures. The disabled aircraft recovery kit from Air India is at site and preparation of pavement underneath the aircraft is in progress," a Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) spokesperson said.
Following the downpour, several airlines issued travel advisories to the passengers.
(2/2) tkts for travel to/from Mumbai on 19&20 Sep,2017. In case of date/flight change, only the fare difference, if any, will be applicable.— Jet Airways (@jetairways) September 19, 2017
Passengers are requested to keep a tab on their flight status via https://t.co/iQhxtfUMuL. (2/2)— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 20, 2017
Due heavy rains and consequent air traffic congestion at #Mumbai, arrivals and departures are affected. Pls #SBY for further updates.— Air India (@airindiain) September 19, 2017
#Traveladvisory #6EUpdate All flights arriving at Mumbai are getting affected due to low visibility. Kindly check flight status via our 1/2— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 20, 2017
Traffic situation absolutely normal and no water logging at BKC. Slow moving traffic at Malad #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017
Andheri , Dahisar & Khar subway as well as Andheri station road closed due to water logging #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017
Traffic is moving slow on Kherwadi Bridge, Kherwadi due to water logging #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017
Milan subway is open but water logged . Please use alternate route #MumbaiRains #TrafficUpdate— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017
Around 20 Air India flights have been affected due to the heavy rains in Mumbai. Landing of planes at the Mumbai airport is prohibited as of now. “We are experiencing heavy rainfall and bad tail winds at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The flights are taking off and landing from the secondary runway as the main runway has been closed for operations.There are delays in arrival and departure flights because of the fluctuating weather,” said a Mumbai airport spokesperson.
Traffic is normal on Bandra Worli sea link & in both directions in Worli #MumbaiRains #TrafficUpdate— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017
Traffic is normal at Haji Ali Junction, Tardeo Pedder Road and Girgaon Bandstand #TrafficUpdate #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017
Traffic is moving slow on Sion hospital bridge, South Bound towards Matunga #TrafficUpdate #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017
Water-logging only at Andheri-Chakala area as of now, no such reports from other places, according to BMC control room. Many incidents of trees falling have been reported throughout the city. A tree branch fell between Andheri and Vile Parle stations on the Harbour corridor in the afternoon, briefly halting the traffic.
Mumbai Police have warned of a high tide expected at 12.03 pm and low tide at 06.04 pm on Wednesday.
High tide expected at 12.03 pm & a low tide at 06.04 pm today #MumabaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2017
The cab aggregator Ola announced to do away with the peak pricing for the sake of commuters.
#Mumbai We have suspended peak pricing in the city.— Ola (@Olacabs) September 19, 2017
Get home safe #MumbaiRains
There were reports of slow movement of vehicles on the city's streets, while Mumbai's lifeline local trains services were delayed between 15 - 20 minutes due to heavy downpour. Five Western Railways trains cancelled; six trains cancelled and two diverted on Central Railways.
#MumbaiRains: Five Western Railways trains cancelled; six trains cancelled and two diverted on Central Railways pic.twitter.com/90QNsrZ5ba— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017
Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde tweeted precautionary holiday will be applicable for schools
The precautionary holiday will be applicable for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. #MumbaiRains— Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) September 19, 2017
A forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad district adjoining Mumbai is expected in the next 24 hours, said IMD Mumbai.
Schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been instructed to remain closed today in backdrop of heavy rains. "Schools are instructed to remain close tomorrow for safety due to mixed predictions. This holiday will be compensated in Diwali," Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde said.
Spicejet plane overshoots wet runway at Mumbai airport
A Spicejet plane carrying 183 people overshot a wet runway while landing at the airport in rain-hit Mumbai and got stuck in the mud, officials said. The passengers were safely evacuated using the emergency chute of the Boeing 737 aircraft, an airport official said. The mishap, that occurred at around 10 pm, forced suspension of operations on the main runway. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued regarding closure of the runway till 10:30 am tomorrow, sources said. "During landing, the aircraft overshot the runway and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet conditions caused by heavy rains. All passengers deplaned safely and were taken to the arrival hall," a statement from the airline said.
#Visual SpiceJet flight overshot runway 27 on landing at Mumbai airport & skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet runway. pic.twitter.com/7tmWtoiGBy— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2017
Main runway of Mumbai airport still closed; total 56 flights have been diverted. Second runway operating. Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were suspended for nearly half an hour as visibility dropped well below the required 550 meter-mark following heavy rains and lightning that lashed the metropolis on Tuesday evening. Around 20 flights were affected with seven of them being diverted to Hyderabad, Vadodara and Ahemedabad airports and the rest forced to 'go-around' (abort landing on final approach) when the only runway was closed in the evening, airport sources said.
