Mumbai Rains LIVE: IMD Withdraws Heavy Downpour Warning

Sep 20, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

Spicejet plane overshoots wet runway at Mumbai airport

A Spicejet plane carrying 183 people overshot a wet runway while landing at the airport in rain-hit Mumbai and got stuck in the mud, officials said. The passengers were safely evacuated using the emergency chute of the Boeing 737 aircraft, an airport official said. The mishap, that occurred at around 10 pm, forced suspension of operations on the main runway. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued regarding closure of the runway till 10:30 am tomorrow, sources said. "During landing, the aircraft overshot the runway and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet conditions caused by heavy rains. All passengers deplaned safely and were taken to the arrival hall," a statement from the airline said.