Mumbai Rains Live: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole in Dadar

Event Highlights
- Death toll rises to six
- Helping Hand
- Mumbaikar's offer free chai
- Navy's Open Community Kitchens
- More Rains Later in The Day
- Train services resume on Harbour line
- Dabbawalas won't operate
- Metro rail services functioning
- Harbour line still down
- Fadnavis urges people to stay indoors
- Civic hospital waterlogged
- Navy divers, NDRF teams on alert
- Navy provides shelter to Mumbaikars
- Rail, road, air services disrupted
- Woman, teenage girl drown
- 3 killed after wall collapse
Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Shortly after the suburban train services resumed after the rain fury, Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus witnessed scenes resembling any evening when offices shut for the day and commuters flock to return home. People started trickling out on the streets and made their way to the two primary train terminuses -- CSMT on Central Railway and Churchgate on the Western Railway. The place of work turned into place of stay or a dormitory for the office goers and almost all the offices, especially those of state-run institutions that dominate the south Mumbai area, hosted employees for the night.
On social media, Mumbaikars cautioned citizens to avoid certain roads and shared numbers, contact details of agencies that could offer help. Locals also shared their addresses and contact details, offering shelter and food to anyone and everyone who needs it.
If anyone stuck in Lower Parel can make it to @bombaycanteen, our doors are open for some garam chai, working WiFi & warm hospitality. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lOZEULpmqN— The Bombay Canteen (@bombaycanteen) August 29, 2017
Stuck in Andheri East, Lower Parel, Turbhe? We've got shelter & wifi.— 91springboard (@91springboard) August 29, 2017
Google maps- https://t.co/GMewiXhtY0 #RainHosts #MumbaiRains
#RainHost #MumbaiRains #RainHosts if you are stuck around Andheri West Four Bungalows then ping me @MumbaiPolice @WeAndheri— Roshan (@TekiRosh) August 29, 2017
Dadar Sikh Gurudwara served food & provided shelter all night to Mumbaikars. Sikhs also sent food to Dadar Stn. & Tata Hospital #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OWGR0UkWoM— Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 30, 2017
Love the Spirit of Mumbai. Policemen giving more than 100% & citizens coming forward to offer food and shelter. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFlooded pic.twitter.com/6eVNp6LWd9— Wassup Mumbai (@Wassup_Mumbai) August 29, 2017
The rains brought the best out of Mumbai’s citizens. Several people opened up their homes and offices to people stranded on roads, to provide them food, shelter, clean clothes and water. From corporations to slum dwellers, people offered hospitality to all those in need of it, with offers for free rides and free chai.
And here in Mumbai,a friend stuck in a car to the airport for 5 hrs told me that slumdwellers came out to serve stranded people tea&biscuits https://t.co/tzhGobH28Q— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 30, 2017
Operations are normal at Mumbai Airport as of now. Delay of only 15 - 20 mins. All ex-Mumbai flights were delayed today since morning due rains and also crew constraints due to water logging at many areas. Yesterday’s flights to Muscat AI 985 and AI 342 Singapore being operated today at 11:30 and 14:30.
Jet Airways issued a statement with regards to heavy rain.
The Navy has opened community kitchens and food counters at various locations in the megapolis to provide relief to commuters stranded in torrential rainfall. "Community kitchens providing food opened at Churchgate, Byculla, Parel, CST, Worli and Tardeo, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Malad and Ghatkopar," a Navy spokesperson said. "Food counters opened at various locations in Mumbai for stranded commuters," the spokesperson tweeted. "Indian Navy for you...Anytime Anywhere Everytime," he added.
The Western Naval Command has made arrangements to provide shelter to Mumbaikars who were left stranded after heavy rains lashed the metropolis. "WNC has made arrangements to provide shelter to stranded Mumbaikars at Colaba, Worli and Ghatkopar," a spokesperson said. "Shelters are being provided at Sagar Institute Colaba, INS Trata Worli, INS Hamla Marve and Material Organisation Ghatkopar," he added. Naval helicopters have been kept on standby to meet any eventuality after heavy rains battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the Navy said. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment. "Seaking 42 C ready for day/night Search and Rescue. Medical teams and Divers ready for immediate deployment," the spokesperson tweeted.
Due to vehicles being left on the road, traffic is being reported is Sion, Matunga Area. The water logging is now clearing and traffic is edging back to normalcy. Meanwhile, the Met Department has warned of heavy rains in the second half of the day and operations are now normal at Mumbai Airport, with just a few minutes of delay being reported.
CLICK TO READ | Pregnant Journalist Braves 12-hour Train Journey in Mumbai
The female journalist was headed to the Bombay High Court. However, the journey came to a halt at 20 km before her destination and ended with a dramatic rescue in waist deep waters in the dead of night.
TALES OF COURAGE | 33-year-old Urmila Dethe, a pregnant journalist, boarded a Mumbai-bound suburban train at Dombivli in the adjoining Thane district on Tuesday morning and her usual one hour route, took almost 12 hours. "I was in the compartment reserved for the handicapped which had around 20 people, including eight visually-challenged people who had spent the night in a train during the July 26, 2005 deluge," said Dethe, who boarded the train at around 11.30 am.
Visuals of personnel from the Indian Navy distributing food in Parel.
Indian Navy Distributing Breakfast At #Parel. Kudos To #IndianNavy. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiFloods pic.twitter.com/u2NUpc9VaL— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) August 30, 2017
Train services resume on Harbour line. The city's railway network, which carries nearly 80 lakh commuters every day, was crippled by water-logging on tracks after more than 24 hours of continuous heavy rains. All services on the harbour and main line, which connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Thane district, were halted earlier in the day.
CLICK TO READ | Australian Minister's Mumbai Visit Cancelled Due to Rains
Steven Ciobo was to ring the opening bell of the BSE before addressing students from the BSE Institute and meet its leadership to highlight the growing interest of Australians to invest in India
Though the other lines of the Mumbai train network are slowly limping back to functioning, the harbour line is still down as authorities try to move stranded trains. The movement of trains from CSMT to Kurla- Vashi-Panvel hasn't yet started. The first local towards CSMT from Wadala left around 8:30am. Mumbai's suburban train network, which carries over 65 lakh passengers a day, is the lifeline of the financial capital and halting of the services had led to severe inconvenience to many office goers who had braved the heavy rains to make it to their offices on Tuesday.
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis urges people to stay indoors
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an "extremely heavy rainfall" in the next 24 to 48 hours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the people to stay indoors. He added that only those government employees, who handled critical departments and essential services, would be on duty. "In the wake of the warnings issued by the IMD, those in Mumbai and surrounding areas are advised to stay home, unless there is an emergency," Fadnavis said.
CLICK TO READ | Rains Bring Mumbai to its Knees; Schools, Colleges Closed on Wednesday as Well
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai recorded 102 mm of rainfall and the suburbs of the city saw a staggering 316 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Tuesday.
Patients at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital bore the brunt of incessant heavy downpours that battered Mumbai and adjacent areas. Rainwater flooded the medical facility's premises in Parel in Central Mumbai. The flooding forced doctors to shift the patients in the paediatric ward on the first floor and to the second floor. The hospital is run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Navy divers, NDRF teams on alert
Navy helicopters are on standby to meet any eventuality in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, while the NDRF too has been put on alert. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment, a Navy spokesperson said. “Seaking 42 C ready for day/night Search and Rescue. Medical teams and Divers ready for immediate deployment (sic),” the spokesperson tweeted.
Five flood rescue teams and two diving teams are also ready to render assistance at different locations across Mumbai, the spokesperson said. Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been put on high alert to deal with any emergency arising out of the heavy downpour, an official of the Mumbai civic body said.
Navy provides shelter to Mumbaikars stranded after heavy rains
The Western Naval Command has made arrangements to provide shelter to Mumbaikars who were left stranded after heavy rains lashed the metropolis. "WNC has made arrangements to provide shelter to stranded Mumbaikars at Colaba, Worli and Ghatkopar," a Navy spokesperson said. "Shelters are being provided at Sagar Institute Colaba, INS Trata Worli, INS Hamla Marve and Material Organisation Ghatkopar," he added. Naval helicopters have been kept on standby to meet any eventuality after heavy rains battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the Navy said. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment. Indian Navy is distributing breakfast to people in Parel area (Photo: Network18)
Local train service resumes between Churchgate-Andheri. First train from Churchgate to Virar started at 11:58 pm The Central Railway, which operates trains from the Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, tweeted around 11:30 pm that services on the Thane-Kalyan line, which is a section on the main line, had resumed.
Harbour line still affected, people are waiting on station as services on harbour line are yet begin.
CCG-Virar local left Churchgate at 23.58 hrs. Evacuation of all stranded passengers at stns will be the top priority @RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/ZufvGoJwSI— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 29, 2017
Western Railway suburban network was stopped on Tuesday due to the incessant downpour. Railways tweeted that trains will run through the night if needed to evacuate passengers stranded in stations.
Chief Public Relation Officers of Western Railway said UP and DN services of train between Kalyan to Karjat, Kalyan to Titwala and Thana to Kalyan are running. We will shortly start services between Kurla and Kalyan also.
Trains running normal over all suburban lines of western Railway @RailMinIndia @sureshpprabhu— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 30, 2017
Local trains are running on all lines on WR. Speed restriction imposed at Matunga Rd from safety point of view @RailMinIndia @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 30, 2017
Rail, road, air services disrupted
Rain and strong winds battered Mumbai disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees, swamping homes, and bringing the megapolis and satellite towns to their knees. The lifelines of Mumbai -- local train and bus services -- were paralysed by the rain. Apart from that, several trains to and from the city were either rescheduled or cancelled. The heavy rainfall also severely affected operations in Mumbai airport.
Woman, teenage girl drown in rainwater-filled drains
A 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died while two others were injured in rain-related incidents on Tuesday, civic officials said. The woman fell into a 'nullah' filled with rainwater in Kalwa and drowned, officials in the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. In the second incident, 14-year-old Gauri Jailwar died after falling into a swollen drain near a mall, they said. Two women were injured when the compound wall crashed on houses located in the Manpada locality, the officials said. Several houses were also damaged, they said.
— PTI
3 killed after building wall collapse, landslide in Vikhroli
Three persons, including two minors, were on Tuesday killed in two house collapse incidents in suburban Vikroli in the wake of torrential rains that lashed the megapolis, police said. In the first incident in the hilly Suryanagar area, a house at a higher level collapsed on one below, trapping a one-and-a-half-year-old infant, Nikhil, 40-year-old Suresh Arjun Prasad Mourya and Kiran Baby Pal (25), a senior police official said. They were taken to a nearby civic hospital where Nikhil and Mourya were declared dead before admission, the official said. At Varshanagar hill area of Vikroli Parksite, a protective wall collapsed on a house, killing two-year-old Kalyani Jangam on the spot, he said.
— PTI
At least 5 people have been killed in what is being termed as the worst floods since 2005. The Met Department has sounded a “red alert” for heavy rains on Wednesday. As a precaution, schools and colleges have been closed with the Maharashtra government asking all non-essential government staff to stay at home if the rain persists.
