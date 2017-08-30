Mumbai Rains Live: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole in Dadar

Aug 30, 2017 8:31 am (IST)

Navy divers, NDRF teams on alert

Navy helicopters are on standby to meet any eventuality in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, while the NDRF too has been put on alert. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment, a Navy spokesperson said. “Seaking 42 C ready for day/night Search and Rescue. Medical teams and Divers ready for immediate deployment (sic),” the spokesperson tweeted.

Five flood rescue teams and two diving teams are also ready to render assistance at different locations across Mumbai, the spokesperson said. Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been put on high alert to deal with any emergency arising out of the heavy downpour, an official of the Mumbai civic body said.