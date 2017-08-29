Mumbai Rains Live: High Tide Hits Shores Amid Heavy Downpour, Next 24 Hours Crucial

Aug 29, 2017 4:32 pm (IST)

What we know so far

- High tide expected between 4.30 and 5pm, according to the Met department and National Disaster Management Authority.

- Mumbai & suburban areas have received more than 100 mm rain in three hours. Areas like Matunga and Worli have received over 150mm rain.

- At least 6 people have been injured as trees fell on them. In all, 23 trees have fallen today and there have been six incidents of wall collapse.

- Waterlogging at various stations, including Dadar, Kurla and Parel.

- At least seven flights diverted, most delayed by 35 minutes. Trains are also running late on most routes.

- Offices have been ordered to let employees go home early. Schools have also been shut.

- Emergency numbers: BMC - 1916, Mumbai Police - 100, CR Control Room: 022-22620173 and WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564