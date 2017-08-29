GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai Rains Live: High Tide Hits Shores Amid Heavy Downpour, Next 24 Hours Crucial

News18.com | August 29, 2017, 5:45 PM IST
Event Highlights

Heavy rains in Mumbai have caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and has resulted in traffic snarls. Local trains plying on Western Railways have also been cancelled due to the rains. The Met department has predicted that the next 24 hours of the rains would be a bad period and has advised people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Multiple flights are also being delayed by several minutes, due to the rains.

In case of emergency, contact BMC Control Room at 1916.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 29, 2017 5:39 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)

A  number of long-distance trains rescheduled after heavy rains brought the maximum city to a screeching halt. 

Aug 29, 2017 5:22 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2017 5:01 pm (IST)

Heavy rains have not just crippled Mumbai's road and rail transport but air traffic, too.

Aug 29, 2017 4:54 pm (IST)

3.35-meter high tide hits Mumbai shores amid torrential rains and strong wind. Several long-distance trains have been delayed.  Train Nos.12951,12953,12921,59023,12955 & 12961,DOJ 29-8-17 will depart 1 hour late ex Mumbai than their scheduled departure. 

Aug 29, 2017 4:50 pm (IST)

No landing at Mumbai Airport presently. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport PRO said: "The operations have been suspended due to low visibility. "

The Mumbai Police have said: "If water on roads is heading up to the level of your tires, please abandon the car. Being on your feet may be uncomfortable but safer."

Aug 29, 2017 4:47 pm (IST)

High tide hits coast, rains intensify. No respite for next 24 hours. 

Aug 29, 2017 4:38 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2017 4:32 pm (IST)

What we know so far

- High tide expected between 4.30 and 5pm, according to the Met department and National Disaster Management Authority.

- Mumbai & suburban areas have received more than 100 mm rain in three hours. Areas like Matunga and Worli have received over 150mm rain.  

- At least 6 people have been injured as trees fell on them.  In all, 23 trees have fallen today and there have been six incidents of wall collapse.

- Waterlogging at various stations, including Dadar, Kurla and Parel.

- At least seven flights diverted, most delayed by 35 minutes. Trains are also running late on most routes.

- Offices have been ordered to let employees go home early. Schools have also been shut.

- Emergency numbers: BMC - 1916, Mumbai Police - 100, CR Control Room: 022-22620173 and WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564

Aug 29, 2017 4:21 pm (IST)

People wait for a local train at an inundated railway station in Mumbai. 

Aug 29, 2017 4:18 pm (IST)

Roads have turned into rivers and the visibility has also dipped. There is no respite expected in the next 24 hours.  

Aug 29, 2017 4:10 pm (IST)

Airport officials say six to seven flights had to do go-arounds while landing, and four to five flights were diverted to nearby airports, including an Indigo Guwahati-Mumbai flight to Ahmadabad. The single runway of the airport was, however, functional. A Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport spokesperson said there is an average delay of 35 minutes.

Aug 29, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)

Waterlogging continues to worsen. There is no visibility on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. High tide expected at near 4:48 PM, says NDMA.

Aug 29, 2017 4:01 pm (IST)

Many businesses have asked employees to leave early in expectations of worsening traffic jams, as the rain coincides with high tide conditions, threatening to overload an ageing drainage system Tuesday's congestion is also expected to be worsened by crowds flocking to perform the Ganesh Visarjan.

Aug 29, 2017 3:56 pm (IST)

The National Disaster Management Authority has asked Mumbaiikars to remain indoors as far as possible and move towards higher places.

Aug 29, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2017 3:46 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)

The Met Department has warned of more "heavy intermittent spells" in the next few hours in Mumbai and its satellite cities where incessant downpour has thrown normal life out of gear. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General KJ Ramesh said the Santacruz weather station, which is in the suburban part of the city, has recorded 8-9 cm (80-90 mm) of rainfall from 8.30 am to nearly 11.30 am. The Colaba weather station has recorded 15 cm to 20 cm (150-200 mm) of rainfall during the same time period, Ramesh added. He, however, declined to draw any parallel of the situation with that on July 26, 2005, when the city was inundated after being battered by rains and hundreds were killed.

Aug 29, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)

BMC will hold a press conference on the Mumbai rains at 4pm today. The civic body has claimed that the situation is under control and said 136 pumps and 6 pumping stations are fully functional. It appealed to people to not leave homes unless for critical work.

Aug 29, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)

Milan subway and Andheri subway have been closed due to waterlogging. Traffic is slow at D.N.Nagar and at the BMW Junction, Mumbai Police have said. “If you are still at work, don't panic and leave. A little delay & planned travel may help you better,” police tweeted. 

Aug 29, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)

Those stranded near Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Parel can move towards G.S.B. Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti Pandal at Ram Mandir wadala where food and water have been made available, Subhash Pai, Convenor (PRO) G. S. B. Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti, Ram Mandir Wadala Mumbai, has said.

Aug 29, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)

Aug 29, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)
Aug 29, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)
Rainfall in the last six hours in some of Mumbai's localities. The city has averaged over 100mm of rainfall since 8.30am, the Met department has said.
Aug 29, 2017 3:20 pm (IST)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has rushed to the State Disaster Management Control Room as the flood rises in Mumbai. The state government has issued orders for all offices to allow employees to leave in wake of heavy rains and IMD Warning.

Aug 29, 2017 3:18 pm (IST)

Air India says most of its flights may be disrupted at Mumbai Airport.

Aug 29, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)

Traffic on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link towards South Mumbai has been closed for some time to clear the traffic ahead, Mumbai Police has said. . Heavy water logging is also expected in Bandra and BKC. Commuters are being told to stay indoors as much as possible. “Move out only if it is very important. Due to waterlogged roads, traffic not moving and slow at most places,” police tweeted. 

Aug 29, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)

Roads have started resembling rivulets as the heavy downpour continues in Mumbai. Here is the visual from Parel: 

Aug 29, 2017 3:08 pm (IST)

Due to waterlogging all local trains between Churchgate and Andheri have been suspended, Western Railway has said. It is also terminating many inbound trains at Virar and Borivali. 

Aug 29, 2017 3:06 pm (IST)

Lower floors of the KEM Hospital in Parel have become waterlogged, forcing authorities to evacuate 30 patients. 

