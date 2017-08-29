Mumbai Rains Live: High Tide Hits Shores Amid Heavy Downpour, Next 24 Hours Crucial

In case of emergency, contact BMC Control Room at 1916.
Stay tuned for live updates:
The spirit of Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zgehruJiLn— Subhankar Misra (@subhneet2239) August 29, 2017
A number of long-distance trains rescheduled after heavy rains brought the maximum city to a screeching halt.
Following long distance trains of 29/8/17 departing frm WR/Mumbai have been rescheduled due to #VeryHeavyRains /Water logging @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/TXi2UJV5CM— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 29, 2017
#MumbaiRains Five(05)Flood Rescue teams+Two(02)Diving teams ready 2render assistance at different locations across Mumbai @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/mpVwjeUdUt— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 29, 2017
No landing at Mumbai Airport presently. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport PRO said: "The operations have been suspended due to low visibility. "
The Mumbai Police have said: "If water on roads is heading up to the level of your tires, please abandon the car. Being on your feet may be uncomfortable but safer."
Train Nos.12951,12953,12921,59023,12955 & 12961,DOJ 29-8-17 will depart 1 hour late ex Mumbai than their scheduled departure. @RailMinIndia— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 29, 2017
What we know so far
- High tide expected between 4.30 and 5pm, according to the Met department and National Disaster Management Authority.
- Mumbai & suburban areas have received more than 100 mm rain in three hours. Areas like Matunga and Worli have received over 150mm rain.
- At least 6 people have been injured as trees fell on them. In all, 23 trees have fallen today and there have been six incidents of wall collapse.
- Waterlogging at various stations, including Dadar, Kurla and Parel.
- At least seven flights diverted, most delayed by 35 minutes. Trains are also running late on most routes.
- Offices have been ordered to let employees go home early. Schools have also been shut.
- Emergency numbers: BMC - 1916, Mumbai Police - 100, CR Control Room: 022-22620173 and WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564
Airport officials say six to seven flights had to do go-arounds while landing, and four to five flights were diverted to nearby airports, including an Indigo Guwahati-Mumbai flight to Ahmadabad. The single runway of the airport was, however, functional. A Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport spokesperson said there is an average delay of 35 minutes.
The National Disaster Management Authority has asked Mumbaiikars to remain indoors as far as possible and move towards higher places.
#MumbaiRains Alert: High Tide around 4:48 PM along with Heavy Rains expected. Remain indoors as far as possible. Move towards higher places pic.twitter.com/XI2fDBnNjI— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017
I have talked to BMC disaster management cell and Mumbai police over hotline. Mantralaya staff told to leave early: CM Fadnavis #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/LYaijAMp3r— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 29, 2017
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits State Disaster Management Control room to oversee present scenario #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/w3XcWapz6x— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
The Met Department has warned of more "heavy intermittent spells" in the next few hours in Mumbai and its satellite cities where incessant downpour has thrown normal life out of gear. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General KJ Ramesh said the Santacruz weather station, which is in the suburban part of the city, has recorded 8-9 cm (80-90 mm) of rainfall from 8.30 am to nearly 11.30 am. The Colaba weather station has recorded 15 cm to 20 cm (150-200 mm) of rainfall during the same time period, Ramesh added. He, however, declined to draw any parallel of the situation with that on July 26, 2005, when the city was inundated after being battered by rains and hundreds were killed.
CLICK TO READ | Flashback July 2005: When Rains Made Mumbai Stop
Over a thousand people lost their lives in the rains that lashed the city of Mumbai in July 2005.
People walking back home on railway tracks in #Mumbai as local trains shut. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2017 pic.twitter.com/q6fnlebwnD— Uday Tharar (@udaytharar) August 29, 2017
Air India says most of its flights may be disrupted at Mumbai Airport.
#AIUpdate: Due to heavy rain, flight operations may get affected at #BOM apt. Please contact #AI Call Center for updates.— Air India (@airindiain) August 29, 2017
Traffic on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link towards South Mumbai has been closed for some time to clear the traffic ahead, Mumbai Police has said. . Heavy water logging is also expected in Bandra and BKC. Commuters are being told to stay indoors as much as possible. “Move out only if it is very important. Due to waterlogged roads, traffic not moving and slow at most places,” police tweeted.
