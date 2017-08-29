Mumbai Rains Live: Schools Closed, Flights Delayed, Train Operations Hit

Event Highlights
In case of emergency, contact BMC Control Room at 1916.
Stay tuned for live updates:
A different take.
While everyone's appalled and 'sad' at #MumbaiRains , just a reminder, flood toll in #BiharFloods is 480+, #UP is 100+, #AssamFloods is 155+— Aishwarya Kumar (@aishwaryak03) August 29, 2017
#Mumbai 4 people injured after an iron, frame for posters, fell in VP road area; injured shifted to Saifee hospital pic.twitter.com/h0nV7XGmaC— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
Mumbai police have said that south-bound traffic towards Matunga has been diverted to Wadala due to water logging on EEH (Amar Mahal) SG Barve road and VN Purav road. It has also warned about waterlogging at Byculla station (E) near Palace cinema towards the Rani Baug bus stop. Due to unprecedented heavy water logging, train services between Elphinstone Road and Dadar on all lines have been suspended temporarily.
|Flight Delays at Mumbai Airport
|G8 465
|GoAir
|(DEL) Delhi
|12:05 PM
|Delayed
|6E 578
|IndiGo
|(VNS) Varanasi
|12:05 PM
|Delayed
|6E 181
|IndiGo
|(AMD) Ahmedabad
|12:10 PM
|Scheduled
|6E 749
|IndiGo
|(UDR) Udaipur
|12:15 PM
|Scheduled
|AI 921
|Air India
|(RUH) Riyadh
|12:30 PM
|En Route
|9W 536
|Jet Airways (India)
|(DXB) Dubai
|12:30 PM
|Delayed
|EK 7200
|Emirates
|(DXB) Dubai
|12:30 PM
|Delayed
|9W 2283
|Jet Airways (India)
|(IDR) Indore
|12:30 PM
|Delayed
|S2 4079
|JetLite
|(RAJ) Rajkot
|12:35 PM
|Scheduled
|9W 7205
|Jet Airways (India)
|(RAJ) Rajkot
|12:35 PM
|Scheduled
|6E 168
|IndiGo
|(DEL) Delhi
|12:40 PM
|Delayed
|6E 5924
|IndiGo
|(GOI) Goa
|12:40 PM
|Scheduled
|6E 787
|IndiGo
|(PAT) Patna
|12:45 PM
|Scheduled
|9W 472
|Jet Airways (India)
|(GOI) Goa
|12:45 PM
|Delayed
|EY 8853
|Etihad Airways
|(GOI) Goa
|12:45 PM
|Delayed
|9W 60
|Jet Airways (India)
|(BKK) Bangkok
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|EY 8721
|Etihad Airways
|(BKK) Bangkok
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|NH 6406
|ANA
|(BKK) Bangkok
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|KE 6708
|Korean Air
|(BKK) Bangkok
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|VN 3255
|Vietnam Airlines
|(BKK) Bangkok
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|QF 3802
|Qantas
|(BKK) Bangkok
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|PG 4336
|Bangkok Airways
|(BKK) Bangkok
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|HM 5636
|Air Seychelles
|(BKK) Bangkok
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|9W 345
|Jet Airways (India)
|(HYD) Hyderabad
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|EY 8773
|Etihad Airways
|(HYD) Hyderabad
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|VS 8056
|Virgin Atlantic
|(HYD) Hyderabad
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|HM 5618
|Air Seychelles
|(HYD) Hyderabad
|12:50 PM
|Delayed
|9W 118
|Jet Airways (India)
|(LHR) London
|12:55 PM
|Scheduled
|AC 6005
|Air Canada
|(LHR) London
|12:55 PM
|Scheduled
|DL 7587
|Delta Air Lines
|(LHR) London
|12:55 PM
|Scheduled
|VS 8018
|Virgin Atlantic
|(LHR) London
|12:55 PM
|Scheduled
|9W 623
|Jet Airways (India)
|(CCU) Kolkata
|12:55 PM
|Scheduled
|EY 8850
|Etihad Airways
|(CCU) Kolkata
|12:55 PM
|Delayed
|AZ 2852
|Alitalia
|(CCU) Kolkata
|12:55 PM
|Delayed
|VS 8048
|Virgin Atlantic
|(CCU) Kolkata
|12:55 PM
|Delayed
|HM 5572
|Air Seychelles
|(CCU) Kolkata
|12:55 PM
|Delayed
|BA 198
|British Airways
|(LHR) London
|1:10 PM
|Delayed
|AA 6660
|American Airlines
|(LHR) London
|1:10 PM
|Delayed
|UK 735
|Vistara
|(ATQ) Amritsar
|1:10 PM
|Delayed
|6E 223
|IndiGo
|(COK) Kochi
|1:20 PM
|Scheduled
|9W 485
|Jet Airways (India)
|(MAA) Chennai
|1:25 PM
|Delayed
|EY 8757
|Etihad Airways
|(MAA) Chennai
|1:25 PM
|Delayed
|VS 8094
|Virgin Atlantic
|(MAA) Chennai
|1:25 PM
|Delayed
|G8 391
|GoAir
|(JAI) Jaipur
|1:25 PM
|Delayed
|KU 304
|Kuwait Airways
|(KWI) Kuwait
|1:25 PM
|Delayed
|9W 403
|Jet Airways (India)
|(COK) Kochi
|1:35 PM
|Delayed
|EY 8795
|Etihad Airways
|(COK) Kochi
|1:35 PM
|Delayed
|HM 5644
|Air Seychelles
|(COK) Kochi
|1:35 PM
|Delayed
|AI 617
|Air India
|(HYD) Hyderabad
|1:55 PM
|Delayed
|ET 1752
|Ethiopian Airlines
|(HYD) Hyderabad
|1:55 PM
|Delayed
|TK 8494
|Turkish Airlines
|(HYD) Hyderabad
|1:55 PM
|Delayed
|AC 6446
|Air Canada
|(HYD) Hyderabad
|1:55 PM
|Scheduled
|9W 2053
|Jet Airways (India)
|(JAI) Jaipur
|2:20 PM
|Delayed
|HM 5602
|Air Seychelles
|(JAI) Jaipur
|2:20 PM
|Delayed
|EY 8814
|Etihad Airways
|(JAI) Jaipur
|2:20 PM
|Delayed
All airlines have advised fliers to check flight status before heading to the airport due to the heavy rain. Indigo customers can check flight status on their website - goindigo.in - or SMS ST(space)flt no(space)date of travel as DDMM to 566772. Vistara customers can check their flight status on the airlines’s website: www.airvistara.com/trip/. For Jet Airways, you are advised to check the status on the link: https://www.jetairways.com/EN/BH/PlanYourTravel/flight-status.aspx. Spicejet travellers too can check the flight timings on the airliner's website.
South bound #traffic towards Matunga diverted to Wadala due to water logging on EEH (Amar Mahal) SG Barve Rd & VN Purav Rd #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
Apart from road traffic and trains, the torrential downpour has also affected flights with many delayed and a few diverted.
#MumbaiAirport right now!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/F7XglTpNts— Simran Kaur Mundi (@SimrankMundi) August 29, 2017
Fares of app-based cabs like Ola and Uber have gone through the roof with even short distance rides being charged close to Rs 1,000 as the demand soars. Mumbaiikars complained that the app-based cabs are the same as old yellow and black cabs and autos, who fleece when they are required the most. Some though were more creative in their complaints.
So who is coming up first with the book your boat option for Mumbai @Olacabs or @Uber ?— seeepeee (@PasariChetan) August 29, 2017
#MumbaiRains | High tide expected at 4:35 pm today. Check out the list attached for the entire week. pic.twitter.com/7ErUBPy99v— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 29, 2017
Here is a ground report from a CNN-News18 reporter in Mumbai.
#MumbaiRains A Met official said the heavy rains are due to two weather systems which are currently active in the region pic.twitter.com/9SVqIwZuC5— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 29, 2017
Dadar Circle, Hindmata, Gandhi Mkt water logging.. Take Bridges to travel #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/S33RtsyZNp— Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) August 29, 2017
Mumbai bachao ! The city is drowning. Cyclone Phyan spare us your fury! Mumbai may turn into Houston.— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 29, 2017
The Western Railway has said in a statement that points at Bandra have been attended to and traffic will start soon with speed restrictions. All trains will be delayed by 10-15 minutes for some time. Due to water logging on tracks and point failure at following very heavy rains, 3 lines except UP Fast line are affected.
#MumbaiRains -- BMC control room has put out the number - 1916 - in case of any emergency. https://t.co/be6xt1izC6— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 29, 2017
The Mumbai Police have said that traffic has been affected at the Churchgate junction due to a tree falling at Dadar TT due to waterlogging. Slow traffic has also been reported at Western Express Highway and Eastern Expressway. Visibility on the Worli sea link has fallen to zero because of the heavy rains.
