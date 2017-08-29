Mumbai Rains Live: Schools Closed, Flights Delayed, Train Operations Hit

Heavy rains in Mumbai have caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and has resulted in traffic snarls. Local trains plying on Western Railways have also been cancelled due to the rains. The Met department has predicted that the next 48 hours of the rains would be a bad period and has advised people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Multiple flights are also being delayed by several minutes, due to the rains.



In case of emergency, contact BMC Control Room at 1916.



Aug 29, 2017 2:06 pm (IST) Buses and other vehicles stranded in Mumbai.

Aug 29, 2017 2:02 pm (IST) #Mumbai 4 people injured after an iron, frame for posters, fell in VP road area; injured shifted to Saifee hospital pic.twitter.com/h0nV7XGmaC — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Aug 29, 2017 1:58 pm (IST) Mumbai police have said that south-bound traffic towards Matunga has been diverted to Wadala due to water logging on EEH (Amar Mahal) SG Barve road and VN Purav road. It has also warned about waterlogging at Byculla station (E) near Palace cinema towards the Rani Baug bus stop. Due to unprecedented heavy water logging, train services between Elphinstone Road and Dadar on all lines have been suspended temporarily.

Aug 29, 2017 1:52 pm (IST) 23 incidents of tree falling, three cases of wall collapse and at least 16 cases of short circuit have been reported in Mumbai so far as the BMC has been caught napping once again. Locals have alleged inaction by the civic body.

Aug 29, 2017 1:51 pm (IST) All airlines have advised fliers to check flight status before heading to the airport due to the heavy rain. Indigo customers can check flight status on their website - goindigo.in - or SMS ST(space)flt no(space)date of travel as DDMM to 566772. Vistara customers can check their flight status on the airlines’s website: www.airvistara.com/trip/. For Jet Airways, you are advised to check the status on the link: https://www.jetairways.com/EN/BH/PlanYourTravel/flight-status.aspx. Spicejet travellers too can check the flight timings on the airliner's website.

Aug 29, 2017 1:45 pm (IST) Lower floors of the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Parel have become waterlogged after the incessant rains. As a precautionary measure, 30 patients have been moved to wards on a higher floor, authorities said.

Aug 29, 2017 1:43 pm (IST) Waterlogged roads in Mumbai.

Aug 29, 2017 1:41 pm (IST) South bound #traffic towards Matunga diverted to Wadala due to water logging on EEH (Amar Mahal) SG Barve Rd & VN Purav Rd #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

Aug 29, 2017 1:38 pm (IST) Apart from road traffic and trains, the torrential downpour has also affected flights with many delayed and a few diverted. #MumbaiAirport right now!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/F7XglTpNts — Simran Kaur Mundi (@SimrankMundi) August 29, 2017

Aug 29, 2017 1:37 pm (IST) Fares of app-based cabs like Ola and Uber have gone through the roof with even short distance rides being charged close to Rs 1,000 as the demand soars. Mumbaiikars complained that the app-based cabs are the same as old yellow and black cabs and autos, who fleece when they are required the most. Some though were more creative in their complaints. So who is coming up first with the book your boat option for Mumbai @Olacabs or @Uber ? — seeepeee (@PasariChetan) August 29, 2017

Aug 29, 2017 1:27 pm (IST) Visuals of submerged streets in Byculla.

Aug 29, 2017 1:26 pm (IST) Here is a ground report from a CNN-News18 reporter in Mumbai. #MumbaiRains A Met official said the heavy rains are due to two weather systems which are currently active in the region pic.twitter.com/9SVqIwZuC5 — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 29, 2017

Aug 29, 2017 1:24 pm (IST) The Education department of the Thane Municipal Corporation has cancelled classes for the afternoon shifts of all civic schools in light of the heavy rains and bad climate.

Aug 29, 2017 1:21 pm (IST) Mumbai disaster management cell helpline number +91 22 22694725/27. Three teams of NDRF have been stationed in Mumbai and put on alert. Two additional teams have been moved from Pune to Mumbai.

Aug 29, 2017 1:19 pm (IST) Helpline numbers of railway authorities: Central Railway: 022-22620173 Western Railway: 022-23094064,20370564

Aug 29, 2017 1:12 pm (IST) Suburban train service has been suspended on main line between Parel and Kurla from 12:30 hours and on Harbour line between Vadala Road-Kurla from 12:20hours, a spokesperson of Central Railways said.

Aug 29, 2017 1:07 pm (IST) Visuals of people stranded in knee-deep water in Mumbai.

Aug 29, 2017 1:06 pm (IST) Mumbai witnessed heavy rains throughout Monday. The IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 151.8 mm rain in 24 hours 8.30 am-8.30am) . A Met official said the heavy rains are due to two weather systems which are currently active in the region.

Aug 29, 2017 1:06 pm (IST) A tree has fallen on a taxi outside the Metro cinema, injuring two people. A request for 0+ve blood donors has been made to reach Jaslok Hospital and Beach Candy Hospital. Donors are requested to call: 9930709687 and 9987811110.

Aug 29, 2017 1:00 pm (IST) Mumbai bachao ! The city is drowning. Cyclone Phyan spare us your fury! Mumbai may turn into Houston. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 29, 2017

Aug 29, 2017 12:57 pm (IST) The Western Railway has said in a statement that points at Bandra have been attended to and traffic will start soon with speed restrictions. All trains will be delayed by 10-15 minutes for some time. Due to water logging on tracks and point failure at following very heavy rains, 3 lines except UP Fast line are affected.

Aug 29, 2017 12:55 pm (IST) #MumbaiRains -- BMC control room has put out the number - 1916 - in case of any emergency. https://t.co/be6xt1izC6 — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 29, 2017

Aug 29, 2017 12:53 pm (IST) The Mumbai Police have said that traffic has been affected at the Churchgate junction due to a tree falling at Dadar TT due to waterlogging. Slow traffic has also been reported at Western Express Highway and Eastern Expressway. Visibility on the Worli sea link has fallen to zero because of the heavy rains.