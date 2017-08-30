Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 30-year-old Lawyer Dies of Suffocation in Car

Minister appeals stuck Mumbaikars to use his official bungalow
Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat has appealed to people stranded in south Mumbai for unavailability of transport following heavy rains, to take shelter in his official residence for time being. In his appeal made through Facebook, the BJP leader, who hails from Pune, said that people stranded in areas such as Fort, and at Mantralaya can rest or stay in his official residence 'Dnyaneshwari', located at Malabar Hill, till the situation shows improvement.