Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 30-year-old Lawyer Dies of Suffocation in Car

Aug 30, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of rains over the Mumbai region today is expected to be slightly lower than what it was yesterday. However, some isolated areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall, it warned. No substantial rainfall has been reported from any part of the city or outskirts and the morning was bright and skies looked less cloudy.

On the Central Railway's Harbour and Main lines, local services were running very slow and getting held up at stations as tracks remain submerged at various points.