Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 30-year-old Lawyer Dies of Suffocation in Car

News18.com | August 30, 2017, 4:22 PM IST
Event Highlights

At least six people have been killed in what is being termed as the worst floods in Mumbai since 2005. The Met Department has sounded a red alert for heavy rains today in the maximum city, which reported nearly 300 mm of rain in some parts on Tuesday. As a precaution, schools and colleges have been closed with the Maharashtra government asking all non-essential government staff to stay at home if the rain persists.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Aug 30, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)

Minister appeals stuck Mumbaikars to use his official bungalow

Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat has appealed to people stranded in south Mumbai for unavailability of transport following heavy rains, to take shelter in his official residence for time being. In his appeal made through Facebook, the BJP leader, who hails from Pune, said that people stranded in areas such as Fort, and at Mantralaya can rest or stay in his official residence 'Dnyaneshwari', located at Malabar Hill, till the situation shows improvement.

Aug 30, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)

Body of a 30-year-old lawyer was found in his car in Sion. His mother told police that it was raining heavily when he had left home in the morning to meet his friend who also stays in Sion. Today in the morning when police reached the spot, they found his car was completely locked. Police said that Sion had received heavy rainfall and prima facie it looks like he died of suffocation waiting for the water level to go down. When cops took the body to hospital he was declared dead. ​

Aug 30, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)

The railways today cancelled 16 trains which include Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express, 18102 Jammu Tawi-Tata Nagar Muri Express, 14626 Firozpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Intercity Express, 14601 Firozpur-Sri Ganganagar Intercity Express, 14630 Firozpur- Ludhiana Sutlej Express, 12421 Nanded-Amritsar Express, 15656 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya Express, 12984 Chandigarh-Ajmer Garibrath Express.

Some trains have also been cancelled on August 31 and September 1.

Aug 30, 2017 3:33 pm (IST)

Four washed away after flooding in Palghar

Four persons, including a three-year-old girl, were washed away in separate incidents following heavy rains in neighbouring Palghar district, police said today. Out of the four, body of the minor girl has been recovered so far, Palghar police said. "The three-year-old victim was travelling on a motorcycle with her kin. When their vehicle reached Waghoba Khind, it skidded and the girl fell into the flood water. She was washed away and her body was recovered later," police said. In another incident, a youth fell into a swollen nullah in Palghar town and was washed away. His body is yet to be recovered, they said.

Aug 30, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

5,000 metric tonne garbage has already been cleared since Wednesday morning. The BMC commissioner has appealed to Mumbaikars to immediately come to dispensaries in case of fever, headache, and/or vomiting. He's also asked all citizens to refrain from self-medication. 

Aug 30, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)

30,000 BMC staff are working to pump out the water and clear the debris. Officials said 6,000 litres of water was removed using 29 pumps. Plastic and garbage that blocked the drains were removed. The officials said 247 trees were uprooted on Tuesday and they have been removed from the roads.

Aug 30, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)

Heavy rains are being reported from Worli and Dadar.

Aug 30, 2017 2:44 pm (IST)

Civic personnel are removing trees and branches which have fallen on roads and housing colonies, said the officer. The civic body is making arrangements for `visarjan' (immersion) of Lord Ganesh idols in the next few days, the officer said. "We are also repairing non-functional pumps installed at critical locations to flush out rainwaters." 

Aug 30, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)

Gurudwaras in the city opened their doors to people stranded on roads to serve free food and shelter. Many of the leading Ganpati Mandals also made arrangements to help the stranded citizens. The organisers of Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel tweeted saying they have made arrangements to feed anyone who seeks shelter there, as did the GSB Seva Mandal in Wadala. Churches like St Peter's Church and the St Stanislaus School also opened their doors. 

Aug 30, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)
 

Leaves of municipal staff have been cancelled and they have been asked to report to their respective work sites, the commissioner said. He said over 25,000 civic staffers reported for work this morning and they have been immediately deployed for various tasks. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta was present in the BMC's Disaster Management Cell till late last night and reviewed the situation and the civic body's efforts to deal with heavy rains, Naik said.

Aug 30, 2017 1:57 pm (IST)

A day after copious rains, the civic authorities have moved to clear roads which have become slushy and strewn with garbage, and are also gearing up to tackle rush of patients in municipal hospitals. Cars and other vehicles left behind by their owners due to flooding of streets, running out of fuel and breakdowns are causing traffic snarls and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is tackling this issue on a priority basis. The police have taken note of cars and other vehicles left behind and offered free towing service. "If your car is out of fuel/stranded #Diall100 or 8454999999 or tweet us for free towing till the nearest fuel pump or garage #mumbairains," the Mumbai police tweeted.

Aug 30, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)

Ministry of Railways tweeted saying that all efforts were being taken to provide relief to passengers of Mumbai suburban in wake of heavy rains. Additional pumps have also been put in for bringing water levels down in heavy water logged areas. By all these efforts, services on Western Railway was resumed yesterday at 23.58 hours and stranded passengers evacuated. Suburban lines have become operational and services are running.  

Aug 30, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)

Indian Navy distributed breakfast and tea to people outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station earlier today. Provided food to about 1000 people in morning. 700-800 being served now. Prepared for more to help people stranded in rains: Indian Navy Commander  

Aug 30, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

5 teams of Number 5 battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be prepositioned in Mumbai now for recce, confidence building and as a precautionary measure

1 team in Andheri

1 team in Kurla-Sion-Ghatkopar axis

1 team in Matunga

1 team in Dadar- Hindmata axis

1 team in Lower parel - curry road axis

Teams are having boats, Lifebuoy, lifejackets, deep diving sets to help people during any situation. If any friends want to join the teams they can contact

1. Mr. Mahesh Nalawade, Dy. Commandant, 9921060504, 9422315932

2. Mr. Kumar Raghvendra, Asst. Commandant, 9423578449, 9112278601, 8605978601

3. Mr. Shiv Kumar, Asst. Commandant, 9422316845, 7083806949

Aug 30, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of rains over the Mumbai region today is expected to be slightly lower than what it was yesterday. However, some isolated areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall, it warned. No substantial rainfall has been reported from any part of the city or outskirts and the morning was bright and skies looked less cloudy.

On the Central Railway's Harbour and Main lines, local services were running very slow and getting held up at stations as tracks remain submerged at various points. 

Aug 30, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

The northbound traffic at Sion flyover is moving slowly as the roads are being repaired, tweets Mumbai police.

Aug 30, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and took stock of the situation in Mumbai and nearby areas due to heavy rains. The home minister assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government. People's woes were compounded by the high tide that prevented natural drainage of water into the sea.

Aug 30, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

BEST is operating extra buses to provide relief to rain-hit Mumbaikars

The Mumbai civic body's transport wing BEST has moved in to fill the void created by suspension of suburban train services due to heavy rains by operating over 100 extra buses. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has been operating the extra buses since yesterday to ferry commuters stranded at various places, an official of the civic undertaking said. "We ran 109 extra buses on important routes yesterday and today too, we are running additional buses on the Colaba-Thane route," BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said. 

Aug 30, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

Lunch counter will be operating at Mumbai CST Railway Station shortly. The Navy has opened community kitchens and food counters at various locations in the megapolis to provide relief to commuters stranded in torrential rainfall. 

Aug 30, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

Record breaking Mumbai Rains

The metropolis on Tuesday recorded 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. The Santacruz weather station gauged a whopping 298 mm of precipitation. This was second only to 346.2 mm of rainfall registered on August 23, 1997, the data showed.

The IMD's Mumbai unit has data on rainfall since 1974. The figures recorded at the Santacruz weather station in the suburbs represent the overall figure for Mumbai. The department also has a station in Colaba, which is representative of south Mumbai.

Aug 30, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

Sena lauds BMC

Even as the country's financial capital reeled under the impact of heavy rains, Shiv Sena, which rules the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, today complimented the civic body for ensuring that the situation did not "go out of hand". The saffron party has been ruling the cash-rich Mumbai civic body since over two decades. "The BMC's preparedness to tackle the natural calamity ensured that the situation did not go out of hand. The civic body should be complimented for this. Even after heavy rains, no big untoward incident has taken place," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. "Mumbai and Maharashtra have always received the blessings of Ganpati. We believe that God will ease this trouble as well," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

Aug 30, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

A doctor went missing after falling into an open manhole on Dadar's Matkar Road. A missing complaint has been registered at Dadar police station on the account of an eyewitness. He said that he saw the doctor falling into a manhole. Police said that the eyewitness tried to help him but could not get hold of him. Cops have not found the body yet. Therefore, they are saying that they cannot say that the doctor is dead. The missing person has been identified as Dr Amarapurkar of Bombay hospital. The incident took place at Elphinstone. His umbrella was found near the manhole.

Aug 30, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

Shortly after the suburban train services resumed after the rain fury, Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus witnessed scenes resembling any evening when offices shut for the day and commuters flock to return home. People started trickling out on the streets and made their way to the two primary train terminuses -- CSMT on Central Railway and Churchgate on the Western Railway. The place of work turned into place of stay or a dormitory for the office goers and almost all the offices, especially those of state-run institutions that dominate the south Mumbai area, hosted employees for the night.

Aug 30, 2017 10:47 am (IST)

On social media, Mumbaikars cautioned citizens to avoid certain roads and shared numbers, contact details of agencies that could offer help. Locals also shared their addresses and contact details, offering shelter and food to anyone and everyone who needs it.  

Aug 30, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

The rains brought the best out of Mumbai’s citizens. Several people opened up their homes and offices to people stranded on roads, to provide them food, shelter, clean clothes and water. From corporations to slum dwellers, people offered hospitality to all those in need of it, with offers for free rides and free chai.

Aug 30, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

In Western expressway, people who had left their vehicles last night are now coming back to get their vehicles but because of water getting inside the engines, they are not functioning. (Photo: Network18)

Aug 30, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

Operations are normal at Mumbai Airport as of now. Delay of only 15 - 20 mins. All ex-Mumbai flights were delayed today since morning due rains and also crew constraints due to water logging at many areas. Yesterday’s flights to Muscat AI 985 and AI 342 Singapore being operated today at 11:30 and 14:30.    

Jet Airways issued a statement with regards to heavy rain.           

Aug 30, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

The Navy has opened community kitchens and food counters at various locations in the megapolis to provide relief to commuters stranded in torrential rainfall. "Community kitchens providing food opened at Churchgate, Byculla, Parel, CST, Worli and Tardeo, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Malad and Ghatkopar," a Navy spokesperson said. "Food counters opened at various locations in Mumbai for stranded commuters," the spokesperson tweeted. "Indian Navy for you...Anytime Anywhere Everytime," he added.

Aug 30, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

The Western Naval Command has made arrangements to provide shelter to Mumbaikars who were left stranded after heavy rains lashed the metropolis. "WNC has made arrangements to provide shelter to stranded Mumbaikars at Colaba, Worli and Ghatkopar," a spokesperson said. "Shelters are being provided at Sagar Institute Colaba, INS Trata Worli, INS Hamla Marve and Material Organisation Ghatkopar," he added. Naval helicopters have been kept on standby to meet any eventuality after heavy rains battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the Navy said. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment. "Seaking 42 C ready for day/night Search and Rescue. Medical teams and Divers ready for immediate deployment," the spokesperson tweeted.

Aug 30, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

Due to vehicles being left on the road, traffic is being reported is Sion, Matunga Area. The water logging is now clearing and traffic is edging back to normalcy. Meanwhile, the Met Department has warned of heavy rains in the second half of the day and operations are now normal at Mumbai Airport, with just a few minutes of delay being reported.

