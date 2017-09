Mumbai Stampede: Death Toll in Elphinstone Station Rises to 23

The death toll in the stampede on a foot overbridge (FOB) linking two railways stations here has gone up to 23 with a critically injured person succumbing at the KEM hospital on Saturday, the dean of the hospital said.The deceased was identified as Satyendra Kumar Kanojia who was in his late forties, Dean Avinash Supe said."The patient was put on a ventilator as soon as he was admitted to the hospital. We tried to save him but he succumbed to internal injuries," he told PTI.The body would be handed over to his relatives after completion of the routine procedures, he said.Thirty-eight injured persons were admitted to the hospital, Dean said.The tragedy took place on Friday around 10.40 am when the overbridge, linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations, became overcrowded with people taking shelter from a heavy downpour.The bridge is used by lakhs of people to commute to the commercial area with high-end corporate and media offices.