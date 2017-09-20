Mumbai University Finally Releases All Results on mu.ac.in. Check Your Grades
The exam results were expected to be out by June end or July first week however after being delayed for over two and a half months, MU has been finally able to release all results on Wednesday.
Picture for Representation.
Mumbai University Results 2017 are finally out for all subjects covering all 477 Courses Exam Results that were conducted in the months of April and May 2017. The varsity was not able to release results on time due to its transition from
Candidates who had been waiting for their exam results can check the same by following the instructions below:
How to Check Mumbai University Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - mu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Exams and Results
Step 3: It will take you to another page, click on Results again and it will direct you to http://mu.ac.in/portal/examinationsresults/
Step 4: Click on the Stream viz Arts, Commerce, Science, Law etc and choose the semester URL
Step 5: Enter your Hall Ticket Number or Full Name (though nothing is mentioned on the official website) and click on Go
Step 6: Download the exam result and take a Print Out
Mumbai University had failed to release the exam results on several extended deadlines in July and August and had given the latest deadline as September 19th, 2017.
As of today, all exam results are out however the inconvenience caused to students seeking further admissions or looking for jobs is beyond explanation. A writ petition was also filed at the Bombay High Court against Mumbai University for delaying the Results and playing with one-year of final-year candidates.
Despite the results being out, students are not too confident of the evaluation quality and it is reported that over 34,000 applications have been filed for re-evaluation and over 6,000 students have requested the shadow copy of their answer scripts. There are a few candidates who could not find their Seat Numbers in the Results. As per the Acting Director of Examinations and Evaluations, Mumbai University – Arjan Ghatule, “The university has received over 34,000 applications from students. The university has started working on the revaluation requests. These papers will be made available to teachers for assessment in a day or two”. Thereby it won’t be a surprise if further delay is caused in the revaluation results.
Despite the results being out, students are not too confident of the evaluation quality and it is reported that over 34,000 applications have been filed for re-evaluation and over 6,000 students have requested the shadow copy of their answer scripts. There are a few candidates who could not find their Seat Numbers in the Results. As per the Acting Director of Examinations and Evaluations, Mumbai University – Arjan Ghatule, “The university has received over 34,000 applications from students. The university has started working on the revaluation requests. These papers will be made available to teachers for assessment in a day or two”. Thereby it won’t be a surprise if further delay is caused in the revaluation results.
