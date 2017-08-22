Mumbai University TYBA Results 2017 For March / April Exams Declared, Law Results Expected Tomorrow on mu.ac.in
The candidates who had appeared for BA Third year exams can check the Mumbai University Third Year Bachelor of Arts (B.A) Result 2017 from the official website.
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)
In a major relief to the students, Mumbai University has declared the Third Year Bachelor of Arts (B.A) results for semester Five and Six on its official website - mu.ac.in.
A large number of students had appeared for the examination in the month of March/April 2017 and after much delay the university has been able to upload results for Bachelor of Arts students.
The candidates who had appeared for BA Third year exams can check the MU TYBA Result 2017 from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to check MU TYBA Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - mu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link “Exams & Results”
Step 3: Click on the link “TYBA Results”
Step 4: Enter your Seat number or Roll number
Step 5: Download the result and Take a printout for further reference
Results are not uploaded for 100% students and some candidates will find difficulty in searching their exam results. As per the official statement, Mumbai University is releasing exam results of the streams where 90% results have been checked.
The University has already declared the results of 374 out of 477 examinations held in the first half of the year. The examinations were conducted in the month of March and April and the results were expected by June however due to the transition of Manual Checking to Online Marking System, Mumbai University has failed release results on time.
As per the reports the results of some more law papers are yet to be released and are expected by Wednesday, followed by result declaration for Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (B.Sc. IT) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS).
A large number of students had appeared for the examination in the month of March/April 2017 and after much delay the university has been able to upload results for Bachelor of Arts students.
The candidates who had appeared for BA Third year exams can check the MU TYBA Result 2017 from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to check MU TYBA Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - mu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link “Exams & Results”
Step 3: Click on the link “TYBA Results”
Step 4: Enter your Seat number or Roll number
Step 5: Download the result and Take a printout for further reference
Results are not uploaded for 100% students and some candidates will find difficulty in searching their exam results. As per the official statement, Mumbai University is releasing exam results of the streams where 90% results have been checked.
The University has already declared the results of 374 out of 477 examinations held in the first half of the year. The examinations were conducted in the month of March and April and the results were expected by June however due to the transition of Manual Checking to Online Marking System, Mumbai University has failed release results on time.
As per the reports the results of some more law papers are yet to be released and are expected by Wednesday, followed by result declaration for Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (B.Sc. IT) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS).