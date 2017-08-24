Murder Accused RSS Activist Hacked to Death in Kerala's Malappuram

An RSS worker accused in the murder of a Muslim convert was killed in Malappuram district of Kerala on Monday.Vipin, who was the second accused in the sensational Kodinhi Faisal murder case, was found with serious injuries on the roadside at around 7. 30 am.Though the police rushed him to the hospital, he could not be saved.The area is now tense after Vipin’s murder and the government has sent additional forces to deal with any fallout of the murder.On November 19, 2016, Faisal, who was a Hindu before converting to Islam, was hacked to death was hacked to death by motor cycle-borne men at Farook Nagar in Kodinhi of Malappuram district. The murder happened just a day before Faisal was scheduled to fly back to the Middle East where he was working. He had been receiving death threats after converting to Islam.About eight BJP-RSS activists were arrested in connection with this case. Vipin was released on bail just a few days ago.