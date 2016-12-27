Muslim Body Asks Centre to Appoint Commission to Re-examine UAPA Cases
Image for representation purpose.
Kozhikode: The Association of Muslim Scholars of India has urged the Centre to set up a commission to re-examine the cases registered under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against "innocent people" in the guise of national security.
"The Centre should appoint a commission to re-examine the cases filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) that have been imposed on innocent people under the guise of national security," General Secretary of the Association, Kanthapuram A P Abubacker Musliyar said.
He was delivering the keynote address at the international Milad Conference by Jamia Markaz, here on December 25.
He further said, the freedom of religion and freedom to believe and practice ones faith is one of the cornerstones provided in the Constitution.
Any attempt to curb this basic right should be fought by all means, a release from Markazs media wing quoted him as saying.
"We will oppose tooth and nail every attempt to deny the citizens, comprising those from multi-faith communities, the right to live according to their religious convictions and ideals and also carry out a nation-wide system of unified civil code," Musliyar added.
A host of Muslim scholars representing different countries and international associations attended the conference.
