Muslim Clerics Urge United Nations to Take Action Against Hafiz Saeed

Over 1,000 Muslim clerics and imams have called on the United Nations to take action against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed for his "anti-India" activities.They on Thursday passed a resolution to this effect at a gathering, a cleric said, adding more than 1,000 Muslim clerics and imams supported the motion.The resolution, which also denounces the JuD along with several other Pakistan-based terror outfits, has been forwarded to the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee with a copy marked to the Prime Minister's Office, said Abdur Rahman Anjaria, head of city-based NGO Islamic Defence Cyber Cell.Anjaria, who introduced the resolution said, "Hafiz Saeed and the terror outfits he heads are a threat to global peace. He calls India enemy No. 1 but he is the enemy of Islam and humanity.""Apart from demanding action against the India-hater from the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee, we have apprised the PMO about the same," he told PTI.Anjaria added, "We passed the resolution at a gathering held at a madrassa and unanimously denounced JuD and several other Pakistan-based terror outfits which are hellbent on harming our country."The cleric said Kashmir is an internal issue of India and no third party should interfere in it."We have dispatched our resolution to Amr Abdellatif Aboulatta, chair of the UN Security Council's Counter- Terrorism Committee at the Security Council," he said.In 2015, Anjaria had initiated the world's biggest fatwa against the terror outfit Islamic State and got it signed by over 1,000 Indian Muslim clerics and imams.