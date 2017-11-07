Muslim Men Being Paid to Convert Hindu Women, Claims VHP in Rajasthan

Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists in Jodhpur are now distributing a booklet on love jihad that claims that Hindu women are being converted by Muslim men for money.Speaking to CNN-News18, the state vice president of VHP said that the booklet also mentions the rate at which Hindu girls are being converted to Islam.“This is a dangerous trend. Muslim men convert these Hindu girls and then physically abuse them, after which they are left to fend for themselves. We’re in touch with some of these girls who were rejected by Muslim men. We are talking to them and it has made us aware of the realities of the world,” said Amit Dadhich, VHP state president.He further added that the entire conversion ‘racket’ has links to Pakistan and that it has spread across the country.“Police will be held responsible if there is any untoward incident. The trend is known to everyone and the police are not doing anything about it. When Hindu families come and complain about their daughters going missing or showing unusual behavior, the cops blame the parents for not taking care of their children. The police is absolutely negligent,” he said.The statement and release of booklet comes just days after a 22-year-old Hindu woman, who appeared in a burqa in the Rajasthan High Court, declared that she had married a Muslim man. She was asked to stay in a government-run women shelter.The court was hearing a petition by Payal Sanghvi's brother, Chirag Sanghvi, who says his sister went missing on October 25 from their home.He told the court that he had gone to the police, which is when he was told that his sister had declared in writing that she had married one Faiz Mohammad in April. Singhvi and his family have however alleged that she was kidnapped and blackmailed, adding that her marriage certificate was forged.Judges Gopal Krishna Vyas and Manoj Kumar Garg questioned the state government on its handling of religious conversions and also on whether there is any law regulating them in Rajasthan.