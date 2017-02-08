Muslims Are Hindu by Nationality, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Betul: Addressing a mega Hindu convention here on Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Muslims are Muslims by ibadat (religious faith), but by aadat (habits) they are Hindus.

Bhagwat, who earlier visited Betul Central Jail for paying obeisance to RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar, said at the convention that everyone residing in India is a Hindu.

Bhagwat’s remarks come barely two days ahead of the first phase of polling in UP that takes place on February 11 and, according to political analysts, could impact voting.

Bhagwat said British reside in Britain, Americans in America and Hindus in Hindustan. “Muslims can pray to Allah. Why can’t they take part in aarti. What is the issue if Muslims take part in Bharat Mata aarti.”

Earlier in the day, he went to Betul Central Jail and visited barrack number 1 where Golwalkar was lodged as an undertrial. According to RSS records, Golwalkar was kept in the jail from February 13, 1949 to July 13, 1949.

The Congress later objected to Bhagwat’s visit. “He does not hold a constitutional post. So his entry to jail premises breaches the jail manual,” said Congress spokesperson KK Mishra.