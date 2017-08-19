Muzaffarnagar Train Accident: Rlys, UP Govt Doing Everything Possible to Help, Says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed extreme pain over the derailment of Utkal Express in Uttar Pradesh and said the situation was being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed extreme pain over the derailment of Utkal Express in Uttar Pradesh and said the Railway Ministry and the state government were doing everything possible and providing all assistance required.
He said the situation was being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry.
Fourteen coaches of the Utkal Express, which was on its way from Puri to Hardwar, derailed in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh this evening, causing deaths and injuries.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Railways Ministry & UP Government are doing everything possible & providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment: PM</p>— PMO India (@PMOIndia) <a href="https://twitter.com/PMOIndia/status/898917501429362688">August 19, 2017</a></blockquote>
"Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," the Prime Minister tweeted.
"I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railway Ministry," Modi said.
The Railways and the UP government are "doing everything possible and providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment," the Prime Minister added.
