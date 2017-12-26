My Disability Was Mocked at Ujjain Temple, Says Amputee Who Scaled Everest
File photo of Arunima Sinha. (Image: Facebook)
Ujjain: Arunima Sinha, former national level volleyball player and the first amputee to scale Mount Everest, on Monday said she felt "greater pain" while visiting the Mahakal Temple here than scaling the Everest.
Recounting her unpleasant experience at the temple yesterday, she said her disability was mocked at.
"I am very sorry to tell you that I felt greater pain in visiting Mahakal temple (at Ujjain) than scaling the Everest.
My disability was mocked at there (at Mahakal)," she said on Twitter.
Sinha also tagged the Prime Minister's Office and the Chief Minister's Office in her tweet.
Mahakal Temple's administrator Avdhesh Sharma said that he came to know about the incident only through media reports.
"I have come to know about this from media reports.
Arunima has not filed any complaint with the police or the temple administration," he said.
"There is a ramp for the disabled and I will ask the security personnel why they stopped her. We are also checking the CCTV footage to identify the guilty," the temple administrator added.
Sinha was pushed out of a running train in April, 2011, while resisting a robbery attempt. As a result, one of her legs had to be amputated below the knee.
