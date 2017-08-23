My Mother Got Calls from Saudi to Drop the Fight, Says Shah Bano's Daughter

The fight her mother Shah Bano began in 1985 ended in a new beginning for Muslim women on Tuesday when the Supreme Court declared instant triple talaq as “unconstitutional” and directed Parliament to bring in relevant legislation in six months.Hailing the verdict, Shah Bano’s daughter Siddiqua Ahmed said it is representative of the new-age Muslim woman.“The verdict is not in consonance with the Shariat, which is a must in Muslim societies. But the Muslim women are not the same as they were in 1985. Their thinking and outlook have changed. The verdict is also going to protect the less-aware and less-educated Muslim women from being divorced on the whims and fancies of their men,” Siddiqua said.Siddiqua had been married a few years herself when her father Mohammad Ahmed Khan divorced her 62-year-old mother Shah Bano and denied her maintenance. Bano approached the court which ruled in her favour, but the then Rajiv Gandhi government gave in to vote-bank politics and brought in a legislation to dilute the verdict, thus denying her maintenance.Siddiqua remembers her mother living in poverty as her brothers had not yet started earning.“There was opposition throughout India by the clergy. The men of the community were insecure that they cannot marry multiple times. The thought of according maintenance to all their divorced wives concerned them,” says Siddiqua.Her husband Shabbir Ahmed Khan says his mother-in-law won justice in courts, but opposition from the community leaders snatched it away from her.Siddiqua recalls her mother’s grit and determination in times when the cause didn’t have much public support. “There were people in Saudi Arabia calling her up to end this battle. They were ready to pay for her Hajj if she gave up the fight. My mother was not educated, but she did not give up.”