My Phone Being 'Tampered With' to Link Me to Pak: BSF's Tej Bahadur in New Video
BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. (File photo)
New Delhi: BSF jawan Tej Bahadur, whose Facebook video alleging poor quality food at the Jammu and Kashmir station triggered a big controversy, has put out another video, this time alleging persecution by the force.
The video has been posted on the Facebook page of Swaraj Samachar, where Bahadur is seen alleging that his mobile has been seized and also alleged “mental torture”.
“The PM wants to end corruption in the country... I wanted to expose the corruption in my department,” he says.
The BSF headquarters in Delhi confirmed that the person in the video is Tej Bahadur. "It appears the video was shot in the third week of February when the jawan’s wife visited him. His mobile was taken away as it was evidence in the case," a BSF officer told CNN-News18.
In the latest video, Tej Bahadur has alleged that his phone is being “tampered with” to prove that he has “links” to Pakistan. “Phone mein Pakistan ke dost bataye jaa rahe hain..."
CNN-News18 has learnt that both the BSF and the Ministry of Home Affairs have serious doubts that Tej Bahadur is airing his grievances on social media purely because no one is listening to him.
In the first video he posted in January, Tej Bahadur alleged that poor-quality food with hardly any nutrition was being served to the soldiers and the food ration meant for the jawans was being siphoned off by “seniors”. The BSF in its preliminary enquiry had dismissed Bahadur's allegations. The final enquiry report is expected in three weeks.
