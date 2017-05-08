My Tears Not Sign of Weakness: IPS Officer Charu Hits Back at BJP MLA

New Delhi: IPS officer Charu Nigam who was shouted at in public by a BJP MLA in Gorakhpur, the parliamentary constituency of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, has hit out at the lawmaker on social media.

In a Facebook post, the circle officer told MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal not to mistake her tears for “weakness”.

The incident, in Kareemnagar area, was caught on camera and the viral video earned Aggarwal much flak on social media. Circle Officer Charu Nigam claimed that the MLA was angry because she had removed some people, protesting against a liquor shop, whom he had told to stay put till he arrived.

The MLA questioned the IPS officer about the action and told her that there had been orders by the state government that liquor shops will not function in densely populated residential areas.

Amid the exchange of words, Nigam took out a handkerchief and wiped her tears, visuals which were captured and telecast by news channels.

“There was a traffic jam and ruckus was created. I did my duty, regardless of the behaviour of people,” Nigam told CNN-News18. “Everytime is a good time to respect women. I don’t want anything from anyone. My (Facebook) post was meant to prove that my SP supported me,” she added.

"The MLA misbehaved with me and refused to acknowledge in full public view that he is speaking to a lady police officer," Nigam said.

I did not weep, as it is not ingrained in my personality. However, I got emotional when my senior officer supported me," she said, on the footage showing her wiping tears.

Speaking to CNN-News18, MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal refused to apologise and claimed he was upset over alleged police action against a child and a 70-year-old women. “I am upset that a 70-year-old woman and a child were beaten. I will not apologise. Why is innocent people getting beaten up not the issue instead of me shouting at an officer? No one is looking at my side of the story.”