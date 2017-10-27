Myanmar Consul General in Kolkata, Pyi Soe, Killed in Jharkhand Road Accident

The Myanmar Consul General in Kolkata, Pyi Soe, was killed and three others, including his wife, were injured in a road accident in Giridih district today, Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Beriar said.Soe (49) was returning to Kolkata from Gaya in Bihar when the accident took place on GT Road, near Galagi, within the Nimiaghat police station limits, about 61 km from Giridih town, Beriar said.Soe died on the spot, he added.Details of the accident were not known immediately, the SP said.The three injured persons -- Soe's wife Nayo, personal adviser Tingung and driver Vipin Sing -- were first taken to a hospital in Dumri and subsequently, referred to a hospital in Ranchi, the police said.Civil Surgeon Kameshwar Prasad said all the injured persons were out of danger.Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed grief at the demise of Soe.In his condolence message, Das said he prayed to god to give strength to the family at this sorrowful hour.The chief minister also issued directions for a proper treatment of the injured.Soe was appointed the Consul General in Kolkata on December 6 last year.