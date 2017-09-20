N D Tiwari Suffers Brain Stroke, Hospitalised, Says Son

Former Union minister N D Tiwari was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a brain stroke, his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari said.Sources at Max Hospital in Saket said the condition of 91-year-old Tiwari, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is serious and he is being kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).A team of doctors is attending to him, they said.Rohit said his father fell unconscious this morning while having tea at his house.