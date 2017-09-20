GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
N D Tiwari Suffers Brain Stroke, Hospitalised, Says Son

Sources at Max Hospital in Saket said the condition of 91-year-old Tiwari, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is serious and he is being kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2017, 5:23 PM IST
File image of ND Tiwari. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Former Union minister N D Tiwari was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a brain stroke, his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari said.

A team of doctors is attending to him, they said.

Rohit said his father fell unconscious this morning while having tea at his house.
