NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains Results 2017 Published at nabard.org
The candidates selected in Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains exam will now appear in Interviews for final selection.
Picture for Representation.
NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains Results 2017 have been declared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on its official website - nabard.org. NABARD had organized the Phase-II Main examination for the recruitment of Assistant Managers & Managers Grade A & Grade B posts in the month of August 2017.
Candidates who had appeared in NABARD Phase-2 exams can follow the instructions below to check their result:
How to Check NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase-II Mains Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - nabard.org
Step 2: Click on Career Notices at the top right side of the homepage
Step 3: For Grade, A Exam Results, click on Result of Phase II Mains examination Grade A (RDBS)- 29 August 2017 For Grade B Exam Results, click on Result of Phase II Mains examination Grade B (RDBS)- 30 August 2017
Step 4: You need to manually see your Roll Number as both the pdfs contain images rather than tables
Step 5: Download the pdf and take a print out, if you’ve made it to the list
The candidates selected in Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains exam will now appear in Interviews for final selection.
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) conducts various recruitment exams every year to fill vacancies for various posts in financial institutions that come under its purview.
As per the official notification, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is completing the recruitment process to fill 117 vacancies in Grade-B (RDBS)(General & Agriculture) for Manager’s posts and Grade-A (RDBS)(General and Specialised disciplines) for Assistant Manager’s post.
Candidates who had appeared in NABARD Phase-2 exams can follow the instructions below to check their result:
How to Check NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase-II Mains Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - nabard.org
Step 2: Click on Career Notices at the top right side of the homepage
Step 3: For Grade, A Exam Results, click on Result of Phase II Mains examination Grade A (RDBS)- 29 August 2017 For Grade B Exam Results, click on Result of Phase II Mains examination Grade B (RDBS)- 30 August 2017
Step 4: You need to manually see your Roll Number as both the pdfs contain images rather than tables
Step 5: Download the pdf and take a print out, if you’ve made it to the list
The candidates selected in Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains exam will now appear in Interviews for final selection.
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) conducts various recruitment exams every year to fill vacancies for various posts in financial institutions that come under its purview.
As per the official notification, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is completing the recruitment process to fill 117 vacancies in Grade-B (RDBS)(General & Agriculture) for Manager’s posts and Grade-A (RDBS)(General and Specialised disciplines) for Assistant Manager’s post.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan's Wedding Date Has Been Finalised
- Video – 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Debuts at Frankfurt Motorshow
- Deepa Malik Reminds CM Chouhan Of His Reward Promise on Social Media
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride