1-min read

NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains Results 2017 Published at nabard.org

The candidates selected in Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains exam will now appear in Interviews for final selection.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 14, 2017, 10:39 PM IST
NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains Results 2017 Published at nabard.org
Picture for Representation.
NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains Results 2017 have been declared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on its official website - nabard.org. NABARD had organized the Phase-II Main examination for the recruitment of Assistant Managers & Managers Grade A & Grade B posts in the month of August 2017.

Candidates who had appeared in NABARD Phase-2 exams can follow the instructions below to check their result:

How to Check NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase-II Mains Results 2017?


Step 1: Visit the official website - nabard.org

Step 2: Click on Career Notices at the top right side of the homepage

Step 3: For Grade, A Exam Results, click on Result of Phase II Mains examination Grade A (RDBS)- 29 August 2017 For Grade B Exam Results, click on Result of Phase II Mains examination Grade B (RDBS)- 30 August 2017

Step 4: You need to manually see your Roll Number as both the pdfs contain images rather than tables

Step 5: Download the pdf and take a print out, if you’ve made it to the list

The candidates selected in Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains exam will now appear in Interviews for final selection.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) conducts various recruitment exams every year to fill vacancies for various posts in financial institutions that come under its purview.

As per the official notification, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is completing the recruitment process to fill 117 vacancies in Grade-B (RDBS)(General & Agriculture) for Manager’s posts and Grade-A (RDBS)(General and Specialised disciplines) for Assistant Manager’s post.
