NABARD Results 2017 For Grade A & B Preliminary Exam Published on nabard.org

The NABARD Grade A & B Preliminary Exams were conducted on 5th and 6th August 2017 respectively for filling a total of 91 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (Grade A) and 17 vacancies for that of Manager (Grade B).

Updated:August 17, 2017, 6:52 PM IST
(Representative image)
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has declared the results of preliminary examination for Grade A (Assistant Manager) and Grade B (Manager) posts on its official website - nabard.org. The NABARD Grade A & B Preliminary Exams were conducted on 5th and 6th August 2017 respectively for filling a total of 91 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (Grade A) and 17 vacancies for that of Manager (Grade B). The candidates who had appeared in the same and were waiting for the results can check the same following the instructions given below:

How To Check NABARD Grade A, B Prelims Results 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - nabard.org

Step 2: Click on “Career Notices” tab on the top right

Step 4: Click on the link Grade A Results or Grade B Results as per the exam you had attempted

Step 5: You can check for with your Roll Number by doing a CTRL+F in the PDF

Step 6: Download the pdf and save it for future reference

Direct Link:
Grade A -
http://nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/1608170750Grade%20A%20-%20Result.pdf

Grade B -
http://nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/1608170811Grade%20B%20-%20Result.pdf

As per the notification from the authorities, Phase 2 (Main examination) will be conducted on 29th August for the post of Grade A and on 30th August for Grade B candidates. The examination on 30th August will be conducted in 2 sessions with 2 papers in the morning session and 1 paper in the afternoon session.

The NABARD Recruitment Exams are held in three phases viz:

Phase-I – Preliminary Examination (Objective),

Phase-II – Main Examination (Descriptive and Objective) and

Phase-III – Personal Interview.
The Preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature and the qualified candidates shall be called for appearing in the Main Examination. Applicants qualifying in Phase-II Main Examination are shortlisted for Personal Interview.
