Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Results 2017 Declared on nbsenagaland.com

Kohima: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the results for High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) for 2017.

The examinations were held in February - March this year.

Of the 22,446 students who had appeared for the HSLC the exams, 15,754 cleared it taking the pass percentage to 70.19 .

The pass percentage registered an increase of 4.77 percent compared to last years 65.42 percent.

Deepa Mishra of Holy Cross Higher Secondary School Dimapur ranked first by securing 97.67 per cent while Nandita Paul of Pranab Vidyapith HSS Dimapur and Harsh Jain of Don Bosco HSS Dimapur ranked second and third respectively with 97.17 percent and 96.67 percent respectively.

The NBSE has cancelled the examination of four students for exchanging answer scripts while one was expelled for copying during the examinations, a notification issued by

NBSE Chairperson Asano Sekhose said in Kohima on Monday.

In the HSLC examination, of the 211 government schools, 29 had zero pass percentage while among the 385 private schools in the state, only two had nil pass percentage.

In the Class XII, HSSLC arts stream, 11,653 appeared for the examination with 9005 clearing it. The pass percentage stood at 77.28.

Elozo M Saprna with 94.20 per cent from Ministers' Hill Baptist HSS, Kohima topped the arts stream. In commerce stream, 1169 candidates took the examination and 829 of them passed with a pass percentage of 70.92 .

Rajdeep Nath who secured 95 per cent from Pranab Vidyapith HSS, Dimapur topped the commerce stream. In HSSLC science stream 2304 students out of 2650 passed the examination with pass percentage of 86.94. Piklu Paul, with 94.80 per cent, also from Pranab Vidyapith HSS, Dimapur topped the science stream.

Steps to get the results via SMS:

HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2017: SMS - NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2017: SMS - NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242