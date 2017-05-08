DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Nagaland HSLC Results 2017 to be Declared on nbsenagaland.com
(Image only for representational purpose)
New Delhi: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination Result 2017 on Monday.
About 22,446 candidates appeared for the exam this year that was held in 76 centres across the state.
The class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 and ended on February 27.
The results will be available on the official websites nbsenagaland.com, nagaland.gov.in
One can also check the results on these websites: exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net
Steps to check the class 10 Board results 2017:
- Log on to official website nbsenagaland.com
- Click on the Results section
- Select the HSLC exams
- Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth (DOB) in the allocated field
- Click ‘Submit’
Download the Nagaland HSLC 2017 and take its printout
Steps to get the results via SMS:
HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2017: SMS - NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2017: SMS - NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
Recommended For You
- France Sings Ode to Joy, Macron to be Youngest President
- Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Priyanka Stuns In A Saree With Hand-Painted Tiger Blouse For UNICEF's Event
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches