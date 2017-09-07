Nagpur Police Officer's Daughter Gang-raped, Body Stuffed Inside Suitcase; Two Arrested

Two men were arrested in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra for allegedly raping and killing their woman friend in Thane district and dumping her body near Kolhapur.The accused, identified as Niklesh Patil (24, from Nagpur) and Akshay Walode (25, from Ambernath), were arrested on Wednesday by Ratnagiri police for the incident that took place in the early hours on September 4, police said.The 20-year-old victim's father, a policeman from Nagpur, has lodged a complaint with Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath in Thane district.According to police, the victim, who hailed from Nagpur, was doing an internship with a firm in Mumbai.On Sunday night, Patil decided to drive her to Mumbai from Pashan in Pune, where she had gone for some work. On the way to Mumbai, they decided to stay at Valode's place in Ambernath.Police said that Patil and Valode allegedly took turns to rape the victim. But when she tried to raise an alarm, they gagged her to death.Thereafter, they stuffed her body into a suitcase and transported it to Kolhapur and dumped it by the roadside.However, the duo later surrendered before Ratnagiri police, after which they were arrested.An official release by the Thane city police said that the duo has been booked under IPC sections 376 (2)(g) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence) and others, police said.Further details in the case are awaited.