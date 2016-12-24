Najafgarh Murder Case: Jealous Lover Arrested for Killing Teenager in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a man on Friday, who was on the run since Wednesday after killing a teenager in his car, police said.

The accused, Shubham, shot Simran, 17, in front of her house in a Mercedes car in Najafgarh area in south west Delhi over a minor scuffle. He was on the run since then.

Police said Shubham was arrested in Haryana on Friday.

Njfgarh:17yrs old girl killing.

Main suspect detained by SW distt police & taken to PS Njfgarh. More details will share later. @DelhiPolice — Surender Kumar IPS (@surenderkr_ips) December 23, 2016

"We have arrested Shubham in Haryana and he confessed his crime during interrogation ," Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Kumar told IANS.

Kumar said that Shubham attacked Simran as he was jealous of one of her friends, Nitin. "Shubham was depressed as Simran's parents and Nitin neglected him."



The gun used in the crime apparently belonged to the car owner Yogesh, who was known to the victim.

The deceased, Simran was a resident of Deepak Vihar in Najafgarh area and had gone to Rajouri Garden with Yogesh and Shubham to have lunch.

The victim's mother said she saw the car as it reached near their house and saw Yogesh walk away which was followed by a gun shot. On rushing to the spot, she found Simran dead.