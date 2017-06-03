Najeeb Ahmed Case: CBI Registers FIR to Probe Disappearance

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR to probe the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. The MSc Biotechnology had gone missing from his hostel on October 16, 2016.

The Delhi High Court handed over the case to the CBI after Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, approached the court as the Delhi Police failed to trace him.

According to Fatima, Najeeb had returned to the university after holidays on October 13, 2016.

In the night of October 15-16, he had called his mother and told her that something wrong has happened to him, the woman had said in her FIR.

His room partner Kasim had told Fatima that there was a fight and he was injured, she had said.

Next day, she took a bus from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandhshahr to meet Najeeb. When she reached Delhi, she spoke to him and asked him to meet at his hostel, Fatima had said.

In her complaint, she had said after reaching his room in Mahi Hostel room 106, there was no trace of Najeeb. Since then there is no trace of Najeeb.

When the Delhi police failed to trace him, Najeeb's mother Fatima Nafees had approached the Delhi High Court demanding CBI probe into the matter.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Najeeb's mother Fatima Nafees, had expressed reservations with the police continuing with the investigation.

A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Rekha Palli had handed over the investigation to the CBI with a direction that it has to be monitored by an officer not less than the rank of DIG and posted matter for hearing on July 17.

The Delhi police has faced severe criticism from the judges for failing to trace Najeeb who went missing after he had an altercation with some students belonging to the RSS- affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The police had said that some students and Najeeb had a fight among themselves in the campus and later the ABVP members had denied any involvement in his disappearance.

During the hearing, Gonsalves had said nine students despite being suspected of brutally assaulting Najeeb were never taken into custody.

His plea for setting up of an SIT comprising officers from outside Delhi was not accepted by the bench which said officers from other states would not be answerable to the Delhi High Court.