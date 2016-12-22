Najeeb Jung Quits as Delhi Lieutenant Governor; Kejriwal Tweets 'Surprise'

New Delhi: Najeeb Jung, whose tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has resigned as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and submitted his resignation to the Centre on Thursday.

Also Read: Two Years of Acrimony: Timeline of Arvind Kejriwal And Najeeb Jung Face off

Jung had still close to more than a year and a half to go for his term to end and the reason for his resignation is not yet known.

"Jung thanked the people of Delhi for all their support and affection, especially during the one year of President's Rule in Delhi, when he got unstinted support from them and which in turn helped run the administration in Delhi smoothly and effortlessly," said a statement from the L-G's office.

In his resignation letter Jung said he was returning to his "first love, academics".

Without citing reasons for the decision, 65-year-old Jung, who had taken charge in July 2013, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his help and cooperation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "association".

Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his surprise at Jung's resignation.

Sh Jung's resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 22, 2016

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said despite several "bitter-sweet experiences, I can say that we have worked very well for Delhi with Jung. Good wishes for his future."

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said the party wished him good luck in his future stint with academics. "He is a learned man with a love for Urdu poetry. We wish him all the best," he said.

Sources in the Home Ministry said the resignation suggested a "political decision" at the highest level.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh said the resignation came as a surprise, but added that it was not entirely sudden given the extent of his friction with CM Kejriwal.

Congress said the Centre must explain why Jung was "unceremoniously removed and whether it was done to bring someone to the top administrative post who is ideologically close to the RSS."

Here are some reactions to the resignation on Twitter:

